“It was so sus!” – Sykkuno explains how he almost got scammed while buying a second-hand car

During a broadcast on September 25, 2022, YouTube Gaming icon Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed that he recently turned to the used car market to replace his 2005 Toyota Prius.

While recounting the experience, Sykkuno stated that he was almost scammed as the dealership kept raising the price of the vehicle over what it was originally listed for.

The former Twitch streamer stated:

"It was so sus! I straight up couldn't buy it. I feel like, I would have bought it, for the price they listed it at. It didn't seem like a bad deal."

Sykkuno reveals he ended up not buying a car due to failed negotiations with the dealership

At the four-minute mark, Sykkuno said he did not want a car that was identical to the one purchased by his good friend and fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae":

"I went to look at a car, because I was trying; I'm kind of want to get a new car. It's not like Rae's car! Rae's car is way too fancy. She's rich, all right?"

The streamer talked a bit about the car that he currently drives:

"I wanted to get a new one, because I do currently drive like a 20; uh 2005. Why did say 20? For 2005? I don't know, but, it's like a 17-year old Prius, right? But it was so sus, guys. It's really sus! It's not nearly as nice as Rae's."

Sykkuno stated that he was not buying a new car because it was "just too expensive":

"But basically, I found it. I'm looking for a used car. I'm not getting a new car. It's just too expensive. So I look at it, I get there, show up with my dad because I haven't bought a lot of cars, and then, I look at the car, and I'm like, "Wow, I like it.' I test drive it, everything seems good, and I'm pretty much ready to go, right? Like, I did a lot of research, all this stuff."

Timestamp: 00:04:08

The Las Vegas native claimed that the dealership he went to agreed to lower the price after he negotiated with them:

"And then we go to the thing where, you know, the price, right? And sometimes they don't negotiate, but I always ask anyway, and just like, 'Hey, do you think you can come down on the price a little bit.' It is a used car, and then they're like, 'Yeah, I think we can come on the price a little bit. Let me talk to my manager,' and I'm like, 'Okay, that's fine.' I mean, it wasn't listed at a bad price, anyways. So, I'll just ask and the worst case, it's not bad."

However, when the salesperson returned with the updated cost, the car's asking price appeared to have increased.

Sykkuno narrated:

"Then, they came back, with a higher price than the listing. The weirdest thing is, we sat down, the lady pulls up the listing, and it's like, I don't want to say the price, but it has the price on it. She looks at it, and I'm like, 'Can it be a little lower?' and she's like, 'Well, let me talk to the manager.' She comes back with a piece of paper, I assume she printed out, and it's like, a lot more! Like, 20% more!"

The YouTuber continued:

"And I was like, 'Wait, that's more than before. Like, you're including tax, or something?', and then she's like, 'No, this is the best price we could do', and I was like, 'But it's listed for less than that on the website', and then she turns around, looking at her own computer, and then, she's like, 'Oh, you're right! It is listed less than this.'"

The discussion concluded with Sykkuno noting that if the car had been sold to him at the quoted price, he would have bought it. He remarked:

"So yeah, I ended up not getting it, of course. But it; I've never seen that before. I just didn't know that was a thing. But yeah, I just straight up left. It was too weird."

Fans react to Sykkuno's experience

The comments section under a YouTube video of the broadcast featured a handful of fan reactions. Some viewers shared their experiences of getting their cars serviced. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's story (Image via Twitch Edited Clips/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a well-known streaming personality who moved from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year. He currently has more than 2.89 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

