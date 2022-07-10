“There’s more people moving for sure” - Sykkuno reveals more streamers are planning to switch from Twitch to YouTube

During a livestream on June 08, 2022, popular streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed that more streamers are planning to switch from Twitch to YouTube. While the battle between YouTube and Twitch continues, the community has seen yet another creator make the jump.

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu recently signed a deal to stream exclusively on the red platform, following in the footsteps of other high-profile streamers like Dr. Disrespect and Valkyrae.

The Offline TV member is the latest to switch sides in the ongoing war between the two major streaming platforms. However, in a rather interesting turn of events, GTA RP streamer Thomas surprisingly revealed that more creators are planning to switch allegiances:

"There’s more people moving for sure."

Sykkuno teases more YouTube arrivals in the future during livestream

Over the past couple of years, many prominent streamers have switched to the red halls of YouTube either for a better deal or freedom of creativity. Naturally, this has sparked a debate online about the possible reasons that influenced their decisions.

While some creators like Dr. Disrespect chose to keep their reasons to themselves, others such as Sykkuno and TimTheTatman were open to explaining the real motive behind their departure from the purple platform.

While talking about Lily Pichu's decision to sign a deal with YouTube Gaming, the Among Us star revealed that more streamers are planning to move to the Google-owned platform.

Replying to a question from the chat, he hinted slightly towards a big change that could hit the streaming industry in the near future:

"I know there's more people moving for sure. And what I'll say even more is if they were a little afraid before, I think YouTube's got a lot of great people. Obviously, Rae's been here for a long time, Ludwig, me, Lily too. If anyone was very worried before, they shouldn't be quite as worried these days."

Fans react to Sykkuno's big reveal

As expected, the recent revelation evoked a plethora of reactions from viewers all around the world. While the majority jumped in to provide their take on the entire YouTube vs. Twitch drama, a handful of users speculated on the next batch of creators who could very well make the big switch in the coming months.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the big reveal (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

With that being said, Twitch is notorious for its harsh treatment towards its streamers, as pointed out by Sykkuno. The American streamer shocked everyone by leaving his four million followers on Twitch to join YouTube's ranks.

Furthermore, the GTA RP streamer revealed that, back in May 2022, Twitch misspelled his name in an official email. Naturally, he packed his bags and departed from the purple platform.

Although Twitch is currently dominating the streaming landscape, YouTube is closing the gap, attracting some of the biggest creators from the streaming industry to its platform.

