“It's been amazing watching you grow” - Fans left in awe as Valkyrae buys her dream car, Lamborghini Urus

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" recently got her hands on a brand new luxury car. In a new YouTube vlog, she explained the reason for her purchase, and even thanked her viewers for their unconditional love and support throughout her streaming journey.

In her September 20 vlog, streaming phenomenon Valkyrae documented her journey to pick up her "dream car", the Lamborghini Urus, after all these years. The initial part of the vlog focuses more on Valkyrae's first-ever drive in her new car, and features some of her close friends and fellow streamers who accompanied her on the same.

As the vlog progresses, the American personality shares updates regarding her personal life and her plans for the rest of 2022. As expected, the vlog and the pictures she then posted on her social media platforms announcing her big purchase took over the internet.

Twitch streamer Melissa congratulated Rae for her incredible feat. She commented:

Fan reaction (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

Valkyrae buys her "dream car" worth $230,000

On September 20, 2022, taking to her official Instagram handle and Twitter account, Valkyrae shared a few pictures of her luxurious Lamborghini Urus. She began her caption with:

"Dream car acquired..."

Needless to say, the pictures received a lot of love from fans.

Always one to acknowledge her viewers for her success, Valkyrae even thanked her fans and followers for sticking by her side and for all the love they have shown her over the past eight years of her streaming career. Penning down an emotional note in the caption, she wrote:

"I’m so thankful to those that have been around supporting all these years. I truly am so lucky and I’ll never take this life for granted. I absolutely have the best community, the best friends, the best team and the best mom and sister I could ever ask for. Thank you!!! What is life."

Soon after posting the pictures, Rae uploaded a dedicated vlog to her YouTube channel documenting her entire journey of buying her dream car for the very first time.

The vlog began with Valkyrae and her roommates Fuslie and Kkatamina, driving to pick up her matte black Lamborghini Urus. Detailing the main purpose of the vlog, Rae noted:

"A day that I never thought I would ever be doing but I am picking up a brand new car, well new car for me. It's actually pre owned but technically it calls the same as brand new. It has 9000 miles on it. It costs the same as a brand new one because of the type of the car. Its just very expensive."

She further explained her reason for purchasing a new car:

"So, I have had a 2018 Crosstrek for a while and my mum’s car broke down and she really loved my car and so I was like hey you can have my car. She flew out here to LA, she drove my car home.”

As a result, the YouTube phenomenon found herself in the need of a new car and decided to spend some extra money and “splurge” on a big purchase. Finally revealing the car to her viewers, Rae said:

"Okay, I'll say it, it feels wierd to say, I kinda bought a Lamborghini. I bought a Lamborghini, I did it. The Lamborghini Urus. We are actually heading there to the Lamborghini dealership right now to pick it up and see it in person and it's gonna be pretty."

The vlog also features a proper tour of the matte black Lamborghini Urus’ interior and exterior, with the salesman explaining the various features and certain buttons when Rae couldn't figure it out on her own.

Social media reacts to Valkyrae's incredible feat

A number of Rae's loyal fans and followers participated in commending their favorite streamer and showering her with best wishes and wholesome messages. At the time of writing this article, the YouTube vlog had already crossed 298k views and more than a thousand comments. Her Instagram post also managed to cross a whooping 601k likes in 24 hours.

Many popular faces on the internet like Bella Poarch and Alastair congratulated her for her incredible feat. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

Fans reaction (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Rachell is currently one of the most popular faces in the streaming industry, boasting over a whooping 3.72 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel alone.

Now that the streaming star is starting a new chapter in her life with a luxurious purchase, it will be interesting to see what other exciting projects and collaborations are lined up for her in the future.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far