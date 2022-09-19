Pokimane and Mizkif call on Twitch to ban the gambling and slots category, fans react

Twitch icons Imane "Pokimane" and Matthew "Mizkif" got together during a recent livestream and called on Twitch to ban the gambling and slots category following a recent controversy.
On September 17, Twitch streamer Mikelpee shared a clip featuring ItsSliker requesting financial assistance from his followers. This triggered a chain reaction, with numerous Twitch personalities and community members claiming that ItsSliker allegedly "scammed" them out of thousands of dollars.
Sliker took to his Twitch account after his mentions went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and revealed that he lost money due to gambling.
Upon seeing this, Mizkif joined Pokimane in a voice call and began brainstorming ways to get the platform to ban gambling.
Pokimane and Mizkif discuss getting gambling streams banned on Twitch
Mizkif got together with Pokimane on September 18, and they talked about a wide range of topics. At the three-hour mark, a call participant named Devon pitched an idea that could solve the gambling fiasco on the platform. He said:
"So, can I read you guys both an idea that might be a way to actually solve this? It's from Destiny, and he messaged me, and he said, 'Get a huge streamer, like Miz or Poki, to get 10 or 20 bigger streamers. 10k viewers or plus."
Devon read out YouTube Gaming streamer Destiny's suggestion and stated that a few popular content creators could write a joint statement to get Twitch to change its stance on gambling:
"Write a joint statement they can send to their partnerships and cause Twitch to consider the statement and make a concession on gambling."
(Timestamp: 03:13:56)
If Twitch failed to respond, the said streamers could go on a one-week strike during Christmas:
"Or else 10 or 20 of those streamers will go on a one-week strike over Christmas, in the highest, where the numbers are coming on. This is something that they can do that is actionable, if they actually care."
Both Pokimane and Mizkif considered the idea, and the latter said:
"I would do it in a minute. I would do it in a minute!"
Devon added:
"And just like from my like, reading to that situation, that would work pretty f***ing well. If someone like if you two, and xQc, and like a bunch of people actually did it. F**k, man. Like, that would be..."
The streaming community reacts to Pokimane and Mizkif's call out
On the same day, both Pokimane and Mizkif took to Twitter to share the following updates:
The appeal went viral, with the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's post getting more than 200k likes. Several community members agreed with the take:
However, not everyone agreed with Imane, as some Twitter users remarked:
Meanwhile, Mizkif shared the hashtag #TwitchStopGambling, and many fans followed suit:
Slots is currently the 10th most-watched category on Twitch. Over 150 Twitch channels streamed under the category in August, with an average of 68k viewers tuning in to watch gambling-related broadcasts.
Some of the most well-known slots and gambling streamers include Felix "xQc," Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and Adin Ross.
