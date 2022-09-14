The entire Mizkif and xQc streamer drama explained

The streaming community witnessed a major controversy surrounding popular Twitch streamers Matthew "Mizkif" and Felix "xQc" on September 13, with both streamers exchanging digs at each other.

In this article, we will look at the inception of the controversy and how it subsequently unfolded. We'll also look at the responses both content creators have provided on their respective livestreams.

Mizkif hosts a Q&A livestream and provides his views on xQc

At the two-hour mark of Mizkif's Q&A livestream, the streamer received the following question from a viewer named Cashrip:

"Elaborate on the Austin crew gatekeeping drama."

Timestamp: 02:02:32

While recounting the way different content creators like Chance "Sodapoppin" and Nick "Nmplol" interacted with other streamers, Mizkif noticed that xQc posted the following message in his Twitch chat:

"True, we're all lying at the same time. Like, the time you wouldn't let the girls pass you in viewers, so you re-broadcasted their show against their will, then manipulated all of them against me when I defended them. All friends. Pog."

He followed up by posting more messages:

Felix's Twitch chat comments (Image via Imgur)

The One True King (OTK) co-founder clarified that Felix was talking about an incident that happened three years ago, involving Matthew's ex-girlfriend, Maya Higa:

"Felix, you're talking about something that happened three years ago with Maya because Maya had a show, and you said that you wanted me to not pass them."

The conversation took a turn when Mizkif called out xQc and revealed that the latter did the "same thing" when Adin Ross got together with Andrew Tate on stream. He remarked:

"Didn't you do the same thing with Adin Ross when he had Andrew Tate on? Didn't you use him for content, as well, in the same vein, when you just watched his entire stream, and he did not say you can do that? Didn't you do the same thing, like, two weeks ago? I'm confused, bro! You did the same thing!"

The Austin, Texas native did not hold back and talked about the time when Felix ditched an event called Creator Clash at the last minute to gamble:

"Felix, if you want to go to drama, let's talk about how you ditched the Creator Clash at the last minute, to go gamble, by yourself! When the Creator Clash was for charity, and they were all relying on you, have to change the name, and everyone that was going, because you ditched to go gamble! Should we talk about that?"

Mizkif also claimed that other content creators were "afraid" to say anything against xQc since he is one of the biggest influencers on the platform:

"The thing is, a lot of people are afraid to say s**t to you because you're huge! They're afraid. I get it, and here's the thing. I think xQc has done a lot of stupid s**t in his past, just as I've done stupid s**t in the past. There's no reason to get upset. There's no reason to care! We've all done stupid, f***ing s**t!"

xQc responds to Mizkif's comments

The former Overwatch pro was astonished to see how viral Mizkif's streaming moment had gone on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He also found it absurd that everybody was "mad" at him.

At the two-hour mark, Felix took the opportunity to respond to the streamer drama and said:

"It's weird. I always seem to be looking bad when I'm an a**hole. I do a**hole s**t, out in the open, and I don't hide s**t on my feelings. I wear my f***ing, I wear my heart, my sleeve, and I say how things are like. I don't f***ing, I don't sugar coat it, and sometimes you know what, dude? I'm wrong. You know, sometimes when I'm wrong, sometimes, I double down. Okay?"

Timestamp: 02:36:03

xQc talked about an instance which made him not want to be associated with Mizkif:

"One of the big things I didn't agree with, that made me be farther from him, or not associate, okay? Is that, one time, he called us, he made a Discord group, or call. He called some of us, okay, and he's like, 'Bro, I feel weird, and I'm always working, like, all these years. Do my channel, and my girlfriend's getting views, and she's going to pass me! And it makes me mad!' or whatever."

The 26-year-old gamer continued further by saying:

"I was like, 'What?! What the f**k is that? How could you say that?' We were in a call, and we were stun-locked. I'm not kidding. It literally just stun-locked, man! Like, what are you talking about?"

xQc stated that he disagreed with Mizkif becoming upset with his girlfriend because she had achieved a particular degree of success. He went on to say:

"To me, I just felt like there was something wrong with that, and I didn't agree with that. So, I just said, I'm distancing myself from that group. That's it, man. It's not even a big deal, like people say, 'It's a big deal. That's like, a personal thing!' Yeah, it is a personal thing, and it's not in my business."

Felix explained why he decided not to be a part of Mizkif's streamer group:

"If it's a mentality, but if it applies to his girlfriend, it probably applies to people, if they are around him, and his friends, and I won't be a part of that. I don't want to be caught in this thing, where like, between people, they see me weirdly when I do good, and an actual way when I do bad, and I don't want to be a part of that!"

The streamers' back-and-forth did not end there. A few moments later, xQc slammed Mizkif, saying that the latter hosting charitable events was an "impossible challenge."

Mizkif talked about the "challenge" and refuted the claim by reading aloud a series of tweets by the disabled Twitch streamer Perseus. The streamer expressed gratitude to Mizkif for enabling him to see Mount Rainier and Mount Saint Helens.

With no end in sight, fans can be sure that the drama between the two streamers will continue for some time. Stay updated with all the latest happenings by checking back in with Sportskeeda's streamer hub.

