“That is very low” - Mizkif reveals the amount of money he made from livestreaming on Twitch in July

Twitch icon Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo hosted a Q&A livestream earlier today (September 14, 2022) and answered many questions from his viewers.

One viewer, who went by the name Flashiness, asked him how much money he made from Twitch in the previous month.

At the four-hour mark of the livestream, the fan asked:

"How much was your last check from Twitch?"

After clarifying that he does not have his August payout yet, the streamer showcased his earnings for July and revealed that he made $106,755.83. He stated that the amount was "very low" since he did not actively stream during the aforementioned month:

"$106,755.83. It's because I didn't stream, and I'll be real with you chat, it's very, very, very, very low. Which is why I always say, you don't need to give money to streamers. Don't do it. It's not worth it.

"Yes, this is low, because you have to remember that I've taken a lot of days off. This is for July. August, I don't have yet, and September, it's obviously... This is low."

Mizkif reveals he spends more than $100,000 per month, urges viewers to save their money instead of donating to certain Twitch streamers

Mizkif believes viewers should not donate to big streamers on Twitch. He claimed that streamers who average more than 2,000 viewers "don't really need" their audience's money:

Which is why I say, don't; when these big streamers; chat, I'll be real with you, anyone over 2,000 viewers - 3,000 viewers, they don't really need your money. Like, if you want to Twitch Prime, that is free."

The streamer also revealed that he spends more than $100,000 per month:

"Look, I have a ton of expenses. You know it. I have a ton of expenses. I spend more than 100 grand a month. Just letting you know. If you want to know my expenses, I spend more than 100 grand a month, based on everybody, and stuff. I spend a lot of money. But overall, I'm making way more money, than I'm losing. Right?"

Mizkif then went back to talking about viewers supporting streamers with more than 2,000 viewers on their channels:

"A lot of smaller streamers, in like, 2k and up, if you're like, 'Yeah, man, I really want to give you money', like, 'I want to support you', it's good for a Twitch Prime and Tier 1. But if you were to gift like, thousands, and thousands, and thousands of dollars, a lot of times, these smaller streamers, like, even like 2 to 3k average, they're doing pretty damn well."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator provided Tectone's example:

"Like, I know Tectone. Tectone is really f***ing well! I know the guy, but Tectone is a, he's got a really good community. He does really f***ing well."

The discussion concluded when Mizkif advised viewers to just save money:

"Save your money, is what I'm trying to get at, because the thing is, Twitch has done good over the past years. They've made a lot of different ways for you to monitize yourself. PeachJars being an example, there's OnlyFans, people do, you know, ads, now they do sponsors, bounties. All that stuff!"

Fans react to Mizkif disclosing the amount of money he made on Twitch

Mizkif's clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 111 fans reacted to it so far.

One Redditor highlighted that the streamer made approximately $1,423.40 per hour in July:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Mizkif is the co-founder of the popular streamer organization One True King. He started his livestreaming career in 2016 and has become one of the most prominent content creators on the platform.

