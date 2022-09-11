“Wait, what the f**k?” - Mizkif left astounded after seeing a clip featuring him and Emiru amassed 163 million views

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" was perplexed after discovering that a YouTube Shorts featuring him and fellow Twitch content creator Emily "Emiru" received over 163 million views on the platform.

Before premiering his Schooled IRL gameshow, featuring notable internet personalities such as Bonnie, Zoil, Simply, and Emiru, Mizkif wanted to know how many views a clip of him and Emiru playing Super Mario 64 had accrued.

His reaction after seeing the view count was:

"Emiru beating me in Mario 64? How much does that clip have nowadays? 'Mizkif Emiru Mario 64', let's see. Clip? Bro, why does this have 163 million views? Why? Wait, what the f**k?!"

Mizkif rendered speechless after seeing a Super Mario 64 clip featuring him and Emiru garnered 163 million views

Earlier today, Matthew hosted a five-and-a-half hour long livestream, during which he hosted the IRL version of his popular gameshow, Schooled!

At the 35-minute mark, he took the opportunity to introduce the gameshow to his viewers, but before that, he wanted to see how a viral clip on YouTube had performed.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was at a loss for words after searching for the clip on YouTube, and seeing that the YouTube Shorts video had gotten over 163 million views.

He wondered if the clip uploader made any money from it. He inquired:

"Do you guys think that this guy made any money from this? How much would a, Shorts don't make a lot of money, but 163 million, he had to have made something! A hundred bucks? Hey, that's pretty good money! I mean, I don't mind when anyone, ever makes a..."

Timestamp: 00:31:39

Mizkif watched the short clip on stream, and read some of the comments. He was flabbergasted once more when he saw that the top comment had over 99,000 likes. He exclaimed:

"Let's see what the; this comment has 99,000 likes! Holy s**t! A comment has 99,000 likes! Jesus Christ!"

The Twitch star read out loud some comments and provided his take on the same:

"'It's because she's channeling the power of the 90s with that runic inscription on her shirt', yeah, that really; that does not deserve 99,000 likes. 'These aren't even the default settings. Proceeds to destroy his soul', you just copied this guy (the comment with 99k likes), and you failed."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan comments. Some viewers stated that YouTube Shorts are "powerful", and that it always gets "100x" more views than regular videos:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discuss about YouTube Shorts videos (Image via Today Today/YouTube)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Today Today/YouTube)

Mizkif is one of the most popular content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He began streaming on Twitch in 2016. He currently has 2,101,270 followers, and averages more than 32k viewers per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen