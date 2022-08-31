“Twitch is just like high school” - Mizkif recounts meeting streamers like Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE for the first time

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo recounted his first meeting with popular content creators like Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" and Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

He shared the story while watching a 20-minute YouTube video titled "Twitch Rewind 2018-2019 | Livestream History Vol. IV," which covered the year's most memorable and viral streaming moments.

The Texas-based influencer eventually came across a segment that included Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE's IRL stream moment. He took the opportunity to discuss how he felt about meeting some of the most well-known personalities for the first time at TwitchCon 2018:

"So like, I went to the 'partner lounge', which was a s**t hole, by the way, and it was like, it's just high school, chat. Like, Twitch is just like high school."

Mizkif details his experience at TwitchCon 2018

Mizkif hosted a long broadcast earlier today and spent the first few hours reacting to trending YouTube videos. One of them was Livestream History's video.

At the one-hour mark, the One True King (OTK) co-founder reminisced about meeting JakenBakeLIVE:

"You want to know the first time I met JakenBake? I was like a cringe lord. I was at TwitchCon 2018, with Erobb, and bro, I thought... don't ever tell Jake I said this! Ever! This stays between you and me, chat. Okay? If I see one of you tell Jake, you'll be perma-banned. All right? You're gone, because you're a snitch!"

He recalled being nervous when he first met the IRL Twitch streamer:

"Dude, when I first saw Jake, I was kind of nervous to meet him, because he was popping off, and he was hanging out with all the OfflineTV people."

The 26-year-old then launched Microsoft Paint to visually demonstrate how the inner circles of the content creators worked and claimed that Twitch was "just like high school."

Timestamp: 01:05:27

Continuing the discussion, Mizkif stated that he and Erobb221 were nowhere close to the streamers' inner circle since both of them were "not relevant whatsoever." He said:

"In the middle, you had your most popular people. Right? Which was like, Pokimane, LilyPichu, JakenBake was there, Greek(Godx). You know, you had like, all these people, then you had your orbiters of them, then you have the oribters of them, then you had the orbiters of them, then you had me and Erobb outside of the area, because we were just not relevant whatsoever."

During the last segment, the streamer said he and Erobb221 were enthralled after meeting JakenBakeLIVE and Pokimane in person for the first time:

"So, me and Erobb are like here, right, and we're like, looking in, and I'm like, 'Dude, that's JakenBake! What the f**k!', and he's (Erobb) is like, 'Bro, oh my f***ing god!' That's the first time I saw Pokimane and she was sitting there with Jake, and I was like, 'Holy s**t! I'm so close.'"

Fans react to Mizkif's experience at TwitchCon 2018 and his first encounters with popular content creators

Mizkif's Twitch chat was filled with a variety of reactions, with most viewers laughing as they listened to the streamer's story. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's story (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

Mizkif is currently one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, having gone from averaging 171 viewers in June 2018 to more than 35K concurrent viewers in August 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh