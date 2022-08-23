“I’ll announce a return-to-stream date soon!” - Pokimane teases comeback stream after going on hiatus, fans react

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" has teased that she will soon make a comeback on Twitch after taking a break from livestreaming.

The update was posted on her imane (@imane) account. In the tweet, she expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for positively engaging in a post the day before.

The Legacy Award winner then stated that her new streaming room is still in the works, adding that she will announce a return-to-stream date soon. She said:

imane 💜 @imane thanks for all the love yesterday 🥹

my new stream room isn’t finished yet, so i’ll announce a return-to-stream date soon! 🤍 thanks for all the love yesterday 🥹 my new stream room isn’t finished yet, so i’ll announce a return-to-stream date soon! 🤍

Twitter looking forward to Pokimane's comeback stream

Pokimane's August 23 Twitter update got a lot of traction. It received well over 10K likes, and more than 110 fans commented on the post.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to tuning into her streams:

ari 🐇🌷💜 @aribun21 i hope the time off has been wonderful for you! @imane can't wait for the queen's return 🥺i hope the time off has been wonderful for you! @imane can't wait for the queen's return 🥺💜 i hope the time off has been wonderful for you!

A community member jokingly implied that her new streaming room is unlikely to look different:

The Moroccan-Canadian personality responded by revealing that half of her belongings were broken during the move, so her room will definitely look different this time:

imane 💜 @imane so i PROMISE this time it really will look diff lmao @eeyyyitssarah half my stuff broke during my moveso i PROMISE this time it really will look diff lmao @eeyyyitssarah half my stuff broke during my move 😭 so i PROMISE this time it really will look diff lmao

Some users posted snippets of her old streaming room:

Meanwhile, others expressed their delight after seeing Pokimane return on Twitter:

Others wondered when the Twitch streamer would post the much-anticipated TwitchCon vlog:

bruurpact @bruurpact @imane Any ETA on the twitchcon vlog @imane Any ETA on the twitchcon vlog 👀

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

🎭𝙈𝙧𝙊𝙣𝙚𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚™ @MrOneSmile @imane Sounds good also we love showing you lots of love so ye hope take it easy until the announcement can’t wait for streams FeelsGoodMan enjoy the rest of your time off m’lady @imane Sounds good also we love showing you lots of love so ye hope take it easy until the announcement can’t wait for streams FeelsGoodMan enjoy the rest of your time off m’lady https://t.co/YoKEqwkjyK

Why did Pokimane take a break from livestreaming?

On July 20, Imane posted on her main Twitter account, announcing that she would be taking a short break from livestreaming. She felt the need for a mental reset and looked forward to refocusing on her life.

The streamer stated:

"I've been feeling in need of a mental reset and some time to focus on myself/my life offline. IMO, proper breaks are essential to one's health/career longevity, and I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years. Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off like this."

She concluded:

"Looking forward to coming to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content. Take care, stay hydrated, and see you soon!"

After a month-long silence, Imane recently posted a picture of herself on her social media account, which went viral.

Several fans in the reply section wanted to know when she would return to streaming, and the Twitch star hinted at her return to livestreaming the next day.

Imane is a well-known and influential content creator on Twitch. She began streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2016, and her channel now has over 11 million followers.

