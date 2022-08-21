“I’ll double what they’re paying you” - Disguised Toast "persuades" Emiru to join OfflineTV

During a recent gaming stream, Twitch streamers Emily "Emiru" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got into a rather fascinating conversation.

It all started when Emiru asked Disguised Toast whether he wanted to join One True King (OTK). The latter unexpectedly revealed that he would join the Austin, Texas-based streamer organization, which baffled the former.

As the conversation progressed, Jeremy inquired about the chances of Emiru joining OfflineTV and proceeded to "persuade" her to join the streamer group by saying:

"I'll double what they're paying you."

Disguised Toast and Emiru discuss joining one another's streamer organizations

The Twitch sensations got together to play Tribes of Midgard on August 17. At the two-hour mark of the stream, Emiru was interested in knowing if Jeremy would be willing to join OTK. She asked:

"Wait, would you ever join OTK?"

The Hearthstone gamer took Emiru by surprise after revealing that he would be down to join OTK, and provided the following reasons:

"Yeah, you guys seem like fun, cool, well-mannered people. Yeah."

Unbeknownst to Emiru, Jeremy comically started shaking his head on his stream's webcam. After agreeing with the former Facebook Gaming streamer's notion, the American cosplayer revealed that an organization member crashed her car:

"Wait, really? I think most of us are pretty well-mannered, but like I said... yeah, one of the other members crashed my car today."

Emiru was referring to OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" crashing her vehicle while en route to the gym on the same day.

Timestamp: 02:12:09

Following this, Disguised Toast asked if One True King members received a salary. Emiru responded by saying:

"Yeah, some of us."

Jeremy was somewhat perplexed after Emiru mentioned that not everyone in the streamer organization was paid. The Taiwanese-Canadian streamer asked Emily if she was making a good amount of money, to which she responded and said:

"Oh absolutely not! They pay in other ways."

Disguised Toast inquired as to whether Emiru would join OfflineTV if he managed to double the amount that OTK paid. The latter jokingly said:

"Wait, how much are you going to pay me though, if I join? Okay, that's still not enough to be honest, but I'll consider it."

The content creators burst out laughing and continued with their Tribes of Midgard adventure.

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with some viewers stating that they didn't see Emiru joining OfflineTV:

Others compared OfflineTV with One True King:

The streaming community celebrated the news of Emiru officially joining OTK at the start of the year. Since then, she has seen a massive increase in her viewership, as she currently has more than one million followers and averages 13k viewers per stream.

