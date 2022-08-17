“Emi’s car is completely f**ked” - Mizkif crashes Emiru’s car, explains the situation in-depth 

Twitch powerhouse Matthew "Mizkif" revealed that he crashed his good friend and fellow content creator Emily "Emiru's" car during a recent livestream and explained the situation in-depth.

Mizkif was running a little later than usual earlier today. He apologized to his fans and stated that he was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

While discussing how he managed to collide with another car on the road, the Austin, Texas-based influencer speculated that the car he crashed into incurred $100 in damage. At the same time, Emiru's vehicle sustained damage of thousands of dollars. He stated:

"His was probably was like a $100. Emi's car was f**ked. Emi's car was like $3,000 in damages, which is $500 more than the car is worth. So, Emi's car is completely f***ked."

Mizkif explains how he crashed Emiru's car on the way to the gym

Several One True King (OTK) members got together once again earlier today to commence the 25th day of Camp Knut.

Before starting their chest day regime, Matthew took the opportunity to address why he was running late for the livestream and revealed that he had crashed Emiru's car. He started the discussion by stating:

"All right, chat. I'm sorry I'm late, I crashed Emi's car, and that's literally it. I crashed Emi's car. Yeah, I crashed Emi's car on the way here."

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" chuckled after hearing the admission and asked the OTK co-founder whether he had taken a photo of the wrecked car.

The latter stated that he did not take it, and Knut volunteered to assist the American personality. Mizkif then explained how he ended up crashing the car and said:

"Basically, so, all right, there was a stop sign, it's the classic. Stop sign, stop light, dude was in front of the car I hit, dude was here (pointing behind his car), and Emi's car was behind. Now, I'm driving, and the guy just breaks immediately. I'm right behind him. I'm like, I literally knew I was going to hit his car, 'Yup, I'm hitting you.' Bam! I slam into his car, and I look at his car, and it's not that bad."

Timestamp: 00:11:15

The 26-year-old content creator confronted the person who hit the brakes right in front of him and said:

"So I go up to him, he gets out of the car, and I'm like, 'Who is this guy going to be?', comes out with a CrossFit shirt on. I'm like, 'All right, I got this,' so, I start talking to him, and he's like, telling me stuff, he's like, 'Yeah, it's not a big deal,' you know?"

Mizkif speculated that the individual he collided with incurred $100 in damages, while Emiru's vehicle would have suffered $3,000 in damages. The streamer did not want to get involved in the insurance fiasco and wanted to leave the scene as quickly as possible.

Knut came back with a picture of Emiru's damaged car, and it looked something like this:

Knut showing the damage done to Emiru's car (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Fans react to Mizkif crashing Emiru's car

The YouTube comments section was bustling with more than 110 fan comments, with several viewers sympathizing with the Twitch star's situation. Here is a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans reacting to the streamer crashing Emiru's car (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

This is not the first time Mizkif has talked about a car getting damaged on stream. A few months ago, the OTK co-founder revealed that a stranger intentionally damaged his Audi R8 supercar, and the damage cost him upwards of $100,000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi