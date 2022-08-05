“I don’t think he would show up”- Knut provides his thoughts on Forsen joining Camp Knut

Twitch streamer Knut provided his thoughts on fellow content creator Sebastian "Forsen" joining Camp Knut.

Knut got together with One True King (OTK) member Nick "Nmplol" and made a tier list that ranked several well-known streaming personalities on the likelihood of them joining the fan favorite fitness camp.

After ranking content creators like Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," Hasan "HasanAbi," Chance "Sodapoppin," and others, it was finally time to rank Forsen on the list, and the Norwegian bodybuilder began by saying:

"Forsen. But these days, I don't think he would show up."

Knut ranks Twitch streamers on the tier list depending on the likelihood of them joining Camp Knut

Before commencing the 13th day of fitness camp, Knut spent a couple of hours on Nmplol's Twitch channel, during which the internet personalities made a streamer tier list called Truth Tier List.

They ranked other content creators on the basis of them joining and participating in Camp Knut, and they placed some Twitch streamers like Ali "Myth," Austin "AustinShow," and Will Neff in the A category, speculating that they would be very likely to join Camp Knut.

At the three-hour mark, after ranking 26 different streamers on the tier list, Knut was required to rank Forsen, and the former felt that the latter would not show up to the fitness camp. He provided the rationale for his opinion by saying:

"He would be having some anxiety when there was too much people in the gym."

(Timestamp: 03:22:30)

Nick was astonished to hear what Knut had to say about the former Hearthstone pro and stated that he was "king around town":

"What? Is he like that? Because I remember like, Forsen, when I first met him, he was 'that' dude. He was the king around town."

Knut claimed that Sebastian was more inclined to play games alone on stream, and he rated the Swedish streamer in the D category. He said:

"Yeah, I don't think he's the king of his stream. He doesn't want to do anything but play games alone. So, I think... down there. I don't think he would show up."

Fans react to Knut's statements

The clip made an appearance on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with more than 40 fans providing their take on Knut's statements. Here's how viewers reacted:

Redditors wanted to know if Forsen had got together with other streamers in the recent past:

For context, Camp Knut is an intensive 30-day fitness camp that challenges content creators to adhere to a rigorous exercise regimen and strict diet.

Knut is currently in Austin, Texas until the middle of the month, after which he will head to Los Angeles to lead the next fitness camp.

