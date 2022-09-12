IRL Twitch streamer has an argument with a shop owner, gets chased by a local after the confrontation

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Reydempto found himself in a peculiar situation when he got into an argument with a phonograph record shop owner. He was eventually chased after by a local following the confrontation.

Reydempto was exploring Amsterdam when he came across a vinyl shop. After panning his camera towards the records available, the owner started telling the Twitch streamer not to film him or his shop.

After a heated back-and-forth between the two individuals, another person started chasing Reydempto, telling him that he was being "really arrogant." The said person also hoped to see the streamer get "punched him in the face."

Twitch streamer Reydempto has a heated moment after having an argument with a shop owner in Amsterdam

At the one-hour mark of the September 11 livestream, Reydempto was exploring the open markets and showcased various exhibits to his viewers. The content creator noticed the vinyl shop and stopped by.

The shop owner was unhappy with the streamer, and stated that the latter was prohibited from filming. After Reydempto inquired why he was not allowed to film, the business owner responded:

"Why? First, you say hello. So, why are you filming?"

Reydempto clarified that he is a livestreamer, and it was his job:

"Because I'm livestreaming. It's like, it's my job."

The shop owner responded by saying "who cares" about the streamer's job. The statement did not sit well with Reydempto, and he responded:

"What? Who cares about your f***ing records? F**k this (unrecognizable). Look at this Soundgarden, €35. Out of your mind, man. Later, dude! Yeah. Kiss my a**, dude! What a f***ing prick, dude. What the f**k, man!"

Timestamp: 01:25:07

After Reydempto left the shop's premises, the owner charged towards the Twitch streamer. He aggressively stated:

"Don't f**k with my stuff! Livestream, livestream. F**k you! F**k you, f**k you!"

Reydempto asked him to back off:

"What, hey, man! Get the f**k away from me. Get away from me, dude. Get the hell away from me. You're very aggresive, you need to get away from me, dude. Yeah, real nice. Right back at you, dude."

Meanwhile, another individual in a motorized wheelchair scouted towards the scene, and suggested that the Twitch streamer was being "really arrogant." He said:

"Who are you. You are really arrogant, man. Yeah. Don't get offensive."

The Chigaco-based content creator was taken aback by the individual's comments:

"I'm real arrogant? Yeah? All I do was go there to take a look at some records. I would've bought something, maybe. But that guy was a complete prick! I didn't do s**t, man! Get out of here. Whatever, man. I didn't do a goddamn thing. What the f**k."

The person in the wheelchair continued chasing the Twitch streamer, and stated that he hoped to see the latter get punched in the face. Reydempto replied:

"Dude, why do you; stop following me! Stop following. Punch me, then, dude! You're saying that I'm arrogant, and you're saying all this s**t to me? I didn't do a goddamn thing to you! Yeah, that's very nice of you, have a great day, sir."

The IRL Twitch content creator was bewildered by the confrontation and claimed that "the most aggressive" people worked in the market:

"Wow! Wow! What the f**k just happened? What the f**k just happened? The most aggressive people work at this market. Holy s**t, dude! Don't take a picture of that guy's vinyl. He'll lose his f***ing mind, man! Holy s**t. He sent that dude, in the f***ing thing, coming after me. To yell at me, over that s**t. What the hell did I ever do to him?! What the hell!"

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's confrontation

Reydempto's streaming moment was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The reaction thread amassed well over 1,000 upvotes, with more than 360 fans commenting.

Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Reydempto is a partnered Twitch streamer, primarily known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL streams. He started streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2021. He currently has more than 15k followers and averages 317 viewers per stream.

