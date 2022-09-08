“None of those streamers are invited to my birthday party” - Twitch streamer Squeex addresses “drama” with Ludwig

Twitch streamer and prominent Super Mario 64 speedrunner Squeex jokingly started some "drama" with YouTube Gaming star Ludwig during a recent livestream.

Squeex reacted to a S**tCamp 2022 clip that featured YouTube Gaming and Twitch streamers like Rachell "Valkyrae," Ali "Myth," and Ludwig.

Ludwig roasted Squeex at one point in the clip by saying that his "hairline was pretty bad." The speedrunner was left stunned and responded to the light-hearted banter:

"I'm in a drama now, I guess. You know what? None of those streamers are invited to my birthday party. Back to the runs. Now back to the runs. I'm done."

Twitch streamer Squeex responds to comments from Valkyrae and Ludwig in S**tCamp 2022 clip

In the S**tCamp 2022 clip, Myth seemingly suggested that Valkyrae only knew about things that "her friends do." Ludwig jumped into the conversation and asked the 100 Thieves co-owner what Squeex's primary game was.

Valkyrae was unaware of the speedrunner and asked:

"What's a Squeex?"

The Twitch streamer was taken aback by the YouTube Gaming star's response and asserted:

"'What' a Squeex?', Not even who? It's a what? Like, I'm just some object? Like, I'm just some f***ing cell that they're looking under a microsope? What's a Squeex?"

The S**tCamp clip continued with Ludwig roasting Squeex:

"Yo, yo, bring it (camera) over here. Squeex, your hairline is pretty bad."

Timestamp: 00:31:49

Squeex grinned after hearing Ludwig's comment and paused the clip. He replied:

"I'm going to say something, and this might get me in some 'serious drama'. Ludwig is a bozo. I'm going to say it. I swear to god, I've only really, really nasty interactions."

The broadcaster then revealed that Ludwig said he resembled a character from a French animated series called Code Lyoko:

"This guy said I looked like a Code Lyoko character. Or Lyoko, whatever it's called, and I thought that it was just a f***ing cute, anime thing. Yesterday, I went on a f***ing tear, and I was like, 'What is a Code Lyoko character?', what the f**k is this?! They just have big foreheads!"

Squeex laughed out loud when he saw pictures of some Code Lyoko characters.

The discussion came to an end when the speedrunner said that other content creators were not invited to his birthday party.

Squeex showcases a Code Lyoko character comparision (Image via Squeex/Twitch)

Fans react to Twitch streamer Squeex's "drama"

Squeex's clip was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as it garnered well over 1.9k upvotes.

Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Squeex is a well-known Super Mario 64 content creator. He began his livestreaming career in 2018. He currently has 25,015 followers and averages 946 viewers per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh