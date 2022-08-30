“You gain exposure and clout” - Valkyrae responds to controversy surrounding Froste and 100 Thieves

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" responded to the recent controversy surrounding fellow content creator Erind "Froste" and 100 Thieves' founder Matthew "Nadeshot."

Valkyrae remarked that she had not seen Nadeshot's response to Froste's accusations. However, in response to the latter's claim that he had nothing to gain from the controversy, the YouTuber stated:

"I did see that Froste tweet that he has nothing to gain from this, which isn't true. You gain exposure and clout, obviously."

Valkyrae provides her take on the Froste vs 100 Thieves controversy

Valkyrae, a co-owner of 100 Thieves, spoke about the most recent controversy during a gaming broadcast earlier today. While playing PlateUp! with Sykkuno, xChocoBars, and Fuslie, the Los Angeles-based YouTuber revealed that she was aware of Froste’s accusations but was unable to watch Nadeshot’s rebuttal.

Rachell mentioned that she was "very curious" to see what Nadeshot had to say:

"I don't know anything about their contracts, but I'm very, very curious about what Nadeshot said. Very curious! 'It was a live response.' I want to see the clip later."

(Timestamp: 01:57:21)

Some viewers urged the streamer not to discuss the matter, and she responded by claiming that it was vital to discuss it due to the seriousness of Froste's accusations. Valkyrae stated:

"'Please stop talking about it.' I mean, it's important! I mean, this dude is... I don't know, kind of crazy accusations. Kind of crazy, about 100 Thieves!"

Fans react to the streamer's brief response

A clip of the streamer appeared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 55 fans providing their takes in the comments section. Some community members had strong opinions about Froste's intentions:

Viewers who watched Froste's most recent livestream had the following to say:

Fans on the streamer subreddit provide their take on the content creator's most recent broadcast (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

On August 29, the streaming community witnessed a major controversy involving Froste and 100 Thieves, as the former took to Twitter to describe his experience working with the esports powerhouse.

Froste broke his silence a year after The Mob was disbanded and leveled various accusations against the 100 Thieves. Some of the primary claims focused on the organization not paying content creators enough, compelling them to reside in a house near the 100 Thieves Creator House, and pocketing 95% of the revenue, among other things.

The Twitter conversation thread went viral, and Nadeshot hosted a livestream to address the former 100 Thieves member's allegations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish