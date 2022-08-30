The entire Froste and Nadeshot drama explained

The streaming community witnessed a massive controversy yesterday, as former 100 Thieves content creator Erind "Froste" took to Twitter to recount some of the worst moments he endured while living at The Mob house.
In this article, we will take a look at how the entire drama unfolded, and the response provided by Nadeshot after Froste's accusations went viral on the internet.
Froste shares his time living in The Mob house in a series of tweets
Froste teamed up with fellow content creators Classify, Mako, and Avalanche to create The Mob in 2014. Later, they were acquired by esports giant 100 Thieves, owned by former Call of Duty pro, Matthew "Nadeshot."
However, a few months after Mako left The Mob, 100 Thieves parted ways with Avalanche, Classify, and Froste in May 2021. As a result, the group was disbanded.
A year later, on August 29, Erind finally broke silence regarding his time working with 100 Thieves, and provided some insights into his side of the story.
The Twitch streamer started the conversation thread by saying that he "missed the Mob house" and went on to detail how he and his buddies were mistreated by 100 Thieves.
A Twitter user by the name Harry (@HSteggles) joined the conversation and stated:
Froste's response gained a lot of traction as he recounted:
The Twitter user responded by asking if The Mob's content creators pitched ideas to 100 Thieves and sought financial assistance:
Froste remarked that they had offered ideas and requested help from 100 Thieves to the point where it was "almost pathethic." He went on to label the esports organization as "predatory":
The conversation did not end there, as the American personality revealed that they had to pay $2,500 in rent while only receiving $1,650. He stated that they had to skip meals at times because they couldn't afford to buy food, unless they persuaded their parents to send them money:
Members of the streaming community felt it was absurd that four content creators had to pay such a high rent:
Erind claimed that The Mob's content creators attempted to find less expensive accommodation, but their contract obliged them to live near the 100 Thieves Content House:
Froste went on to say that the 100 Thieves "took complete advantage" of The Mob, stating that the esports organization pocketed 95% of their sponsorship money:
Not only that, but Froste stated that their internet in Los Angeles could only support one person broadcasting at a time:
Nadeshot responds to Froste's accusations
The following day, on August 30, Nadeshot took to his main Twitch channel and hosted a one and a half hour long broadcast. Right at the onset, Nadeshot stated that he wanted to explain everything and that he had "nothing to hide." Viewers can view the entire Nadeshot address in the following VOD:
At one point in the stream, Nadeshot said:
"The proof is in the pudding. Guys, I had thought that we were giving them a big opportunity, okay? From individuals that were averaging just a couple 100 viewers, if not lower some days, having them to be a part of tier one orgnization like 100 Thieves."
He further went on to talk about how he believed putting the four friends together "could only be productive":
"I thought, on top of the fact that we brought them out to L.A., and we moved four best friends into a home together, I thought this could only be productive. This could only be you know, the perfect situation and scenario for all these guys."
He claimed that The Mob content creator did not work, make videos, or stream, and stated:
"They didn't work. They didn't make videos. They didn't stream. They got here and we'll never know why it's that, it panned out the way that it did."
Matthew added:
"But, if you really want to go look at stats, and you really want to look at the work that was done, while we're bringing these deals in, while we're paying these salaries, and while we're supporting them as much as we can, with the employees that we have."
He further went on to talk about how they allowed The Mob to share the platform that 100 Thieves had built:
"The resources that we've created for ourselves, and the platform that we, you know, we've built along with our community, that mentality that we had back in the day where you eat what you kill, they weren't uploading."
As the address continued, Nadeshot tackled the accusations of sponsorship cuts, stating that he had an email that clarified that the 100 Thieves brought three deals for The Mob, with the former to retaining 85% of revenue.
However, in two of the three deals, The Mob content creators received 65% of the revenue. Nadeshot stated:
"I have an email, that the key terms of these deals, that we bring to The Mob, we would retain 85% of revenue. We did three deals for them, and two out of the three, they took home 65% of the revenue from that deal. Okay? 65% of the revenue from that deal."
Following the livestream, Froste once again took to his main Twitter handle and stated that the 100 Thieves owner was lying, and that any bit of respect he had for Nadeshot had "gone out of the window."
Froste announced that he would be going live on his Twitch channel later in the day to provide more insights into the controversy.