Twitch streamer Sanchovies banned for the third time on Twitch

League of Legends content creator Sanchovies was banned for the third time on August 29, 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Aug 29, 2022 03:14 PM IST

League of Legends Twitch streamer Karim "Sanchovies" was banned for the third time on Twitch earlier today. The update first came through the automated Twitch streamer status account, StreamerBans:

❌ Twitch Partner "Sanchovies" (@Sanchovies) has been banned! ❌streamerbans.com/user/sanchovies#twitch #ban #thirdban #partner #twitchpartner 🍛

Half an hour later, Sanchovies took to his main Twitter handle and provided two possible reasons for his most recent suspension.

He speculated that he was either banned for making offensive remarks towards Americans or because he recounted a story about being called a homophobic slur in Toronto, Canada. The Twitch streamer's social media update read:

"Okay, so either I got banned for saying Americans are fat pieces of bacon and lardf**kers (jokingly), or telling a story in which I was called the homophobic f slur in Toronto yesterday. Either way, I shall serve my sentence, and return to you lovely people a challenger mid laner."
Popular League of Legends Twitch streamer Sanchovies provides an update for his third suspension on Twitch (Image via Twitter)
Fans react to Twitch streamer Sanchovies getting banned once more on Twitch

The Twitch content creator's update instantly gained traction on the social media platform. Community members on StreamerBans' conversation thread wanted to learn more about Karim's status on Twitch:

@StreamerBans @Sanchovies @CommanderRoot morning sir can I get some info

Twitter user CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) confirmed that the streamer's third suspension was due to the Terms of Service (ToS) breach. The user also shared that the streamer's ban was temporary:

@WhoIs_Water twitter.com/CommanderRoot/…

Some viewers recounted witnessing Sanchovies getting banned from Twitch live on stream:

@StreamerBans @Sanchovies just saw this live LOL
@StreamerBans @Sanchovies i was there D:

Fans wanted to know why the streamer was banned in the middle of his broadcast:

@zionsuk @StreamerBans @Sanchovies What hap?

Some Twitter users provided specualtive reasoning for the League of Legends streamer's ban:

@king_mitus2 @StreamerBans @Sanchovies dk maybe it was cos he was flaming someone and calling them americans LOL
@king_mitus2 @zionsuk @StreamerBans @Sanchovies he was calling someone a fat piece of bacon or something and got banned mid sentence
@king_mitus2 @zionsuk @StreamerBans @Sanchovies only thing i recall is him flaming his teammates last game, but it wasnt anything unusual
@king_mitus2 @zionsuk @StreamerBans @Sanchovies He was talking about someone calling him the F-slur, and then moved on to the next topic.He never said it.So concern?

Others claimed that Karim was "banned mid-sentence":

@StreamerBans @Sanchovies Dude got banned mid sentence
@less_be_ian @StreamerBans @Sanchovies It's like a twitch staff member was waiting "stalking" him to slip up just enough for them to ban him. Wonder if they'd of done that if he was a female.

Fans on Sanchovies' reaction thread were saddened to see their favorite content creator getting suspended from the platform:

@Sanchovies me rn. https://t.co/TYGDf3x3sp
@Sanchovies :’( i will not make it
@hornyinstamodel YOU WILL!
@Sanchovies SAAAAANCH https://t.co/4IIGtC97K6
@Sanchovies noooo :c https://t.co/uvXLQ8Hyxy

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@Sanchovies NOOOOOO
@Sanchovies you said nothing wrong, king! 🫡
@Sanchovies I was watching the stream live. You do not deserve this ban King, keep your head up
@Sanchovies Why twitch https://t.co/FMdhCtKCZ4

Taking a look into the streamer's prior suspensions on Twitch

Sanchovies was banned for the first time on Twitch in April 2022, and it happened to be a permanent ban.

Regarding my ban..Read: tl.gd/n_1ss12ca

One of the reasons for his initial suspension was a statement he made about "bombing" his ISP (internet service provider). The Twitch streamer published a 438-word TwitLonger update in which he stated:

"I've been dealing with internet problems for as long as I can remember, and in an outburst of frustration I said something reallllllly stupid towards the end of the stream, threatening to bomb my ISP's headquarters. This had been something of an inside joke within my channel for years, but what I said was super irresponsible as somebody with a considerably large audience."

He apologized for his antics and concluded the address by adding:

"Again, this is the first time I get banned at all on Twitch, so I am now experiencing what it’s like not being able to connect with all of the amazing people I was lucky enough to meet with on a daily basis. And it is awful. The past few months have been very hard for me, but I need to learn to control my emotions better and be careful with the things that I say. And I definitely have learned my lesson. I am really, really sorry, and hope I will be given a second chance."

Sanchovies was initially unbanned after seven days, however, he was banned once again on the same account a few hours later. The Canadian personality was ultimately unbanned after 30 days.

Sanchovies is primarily a League of Legends streamer. He has played and streamed the Riot Games' MOBA for more than 7,850 hours on his channel. He currently has 342,786 followers and averages more than 2K viewers per stream.

