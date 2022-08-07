League of Legends streamer BoxBox reflects on past mistakes and reveals how much money a "streamer of his size" makes

Twitch streamer and League of Legends enthusiast Albert "BoxBox" reflected on past mistakes he made as a livestreamer and revealed how much money a "streamer of his size" usually makes.

Albert spent two hours talking about his experience being a streamer after climbing the ranked ladder in Teamfight Tactics to reach the highly coveted Challenger rank.

While conversing, he revealed that a streamer who averages roughly 10,000 viewers per stream could possibly make $8,000 an hour while playing sponsored games on stream.

BoxBox shares how much money a big streamer can make while doing sponsored streams and talks about some mistakes he made

At the 10-hour mark of his most recent stream, the MOBA gamer spent a few hours talking about his personal life and how he has grown as a content creator. While talking about it, BoxBox stated that every large streamer is overpaid and provided his stance on the subject:

"If you guys are curious to know, streaming just gets worth more and more, streamers are really overpaid. I'm overpaid, every large streamer is kind of overpaid. It's really gross. We really don't deserve this money."

Albert claimed that streamers deserve a third of what they make and mentioned that the streaming industry is overpaid:

"We probably deserve like a third. We're playing video games for a living. Right? We're lucky and some people are really good at entertaining, but in the end, it's definitely an overpaid industry."

Timestamp: 10:33:42

The content creator shared what was on his Twitch Bounty screen and said that he had an offer to play an unnamed game for an hour for $8,000. He said:

"There's an offer to play a game for one hour, for $8,000. I'm not going to do it because I don't want to be a sellout, also like, I don't think I can make this game interesting on my stream. I know that if I play it for an hour, it's going to like, bore everybody and you're probably going to lose some faith in me."

The American personality clarified that a streamer his size could easily bag $8,000 by playing a sponsored game for one hour. He then shed some light on an opportunity he had in the past and elaborated:

"Back then, some dude came up to me and he was like, 'Hey Albert, you've been averaging 10,000 viewers lately,' I'm 18 years old at this moment, 'How would you like to play this game, this very popular online game and we'd give you $300 an hour,' and I was like, 'Oh my god, $300 an hour,' right, I'm 18 years old."

He went on to state that he was meant to get paid $2,000 per hour, but the middleman ultimately ended up earning $1,700 per hour:

"The concept of making more than the minimum wage was still very new to me and I'm like, 'Holy s**t! Yes!,' and when I found out was, actually, getting paid like $2,000 an hour but the guy was pocketing $1,700 an hour. I played it for 40 hours! I made it do like $50,000 or something. I had no idea, the whole time I was like, 'Man, I'm so lucky! God!'"

Fans wanted to know which game BoxBox was talking about, however, he did not want to name it and hinted that it was one of the most popular games on the market.

Fans react to BoxBox's experience

The streamer's clip was one of the most highly upvoted posts on r/LivestreamFail, and the thread attracted well over 55 fan comments.

BoxBox was present in the comments section and clarified that the numbers mentioned in the clip were very high "guesstimates" for the sake of telling an entertaining story:

Other fan reactions were along these lines:

BoxBox is a well-known personality in the streaming world who started his online career on Twitch in 2016. He is known for having extensive knowledge of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

Aside from playing titles produced by Riot Games, BoxBox has also been seen playing several other titles like Rust, Slay the Spire, Dark Souls 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Osu! on stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far