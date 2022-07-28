“Twitch sent me an angry email” - BoxBox reveals Twitch issued a copyright warning for playing in-game music

Twitch streamer Albert "BoxBox" revealed that Twitch issued a copyright warning for seemingly playing music present in Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics.

During a broadcast earlier today, BoxBox stated that he had received an "angry email" from Twitch, warning that their system had detected copyrighted content during his previous livestream VOD (video on demand).

The streamer took the opportunity to showcase Twitch's automated copyright claiming system and started showcasing the alleged copyrighted content clip by saying:

"All right, I can actually show you guys. So, Twitch sent me an angry email saying, 'Albert "BoxBox" Zheng, we have detected copyrighted audio,' and they sent me a link to where they detected the copyrighted audio."

BoxBox is left stunned after Twitch issues a copyright warning for playing Teamfight Tactics' background music on stream

Albert is a prominent League of Legends content creator known for having expansive knowledge of the top lane champion, Riven. Aside from playing MOBA, the Twitch streamer also plays a lot of Teamfight Tactics on stream.

During a recent livestream on July 28, the 26-year-old gamer revealed that Twitch had issued a copyright warning for a VOD after they detected copyrighted music playing in the background.

After seeing and analyzing the situation, Albert decided to showcase the livestreaming platform's antics to his viewers by loading up the July 23 broadcast and continuing the conversation:

"All right, take a look at this. I'm going to show you guys where they detected copyrighted audio. Uhh... let's see."

The streamer navigated the timestamp on the VOD and said:

"03:14 (the three-hour mark of his old livestream), yep, 03:14:06. Okay, are you guys ready? Listen. Listen very closely, this is the copyrighted audio they've detected in my VOD. Listen."

After playing the five-day-old livestream for three seconds, Albert stated that Twitch decided to issue a warning to him while he was busy playing TFT on stream. The minute-long clip ended after the content creator stated:

"That was it! They said that I was playing copyrighted music here."

Fans react to the streamer getting warned for playing in-game music

The content creator's clip made an appearance on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Redditors asked if the streamer got a warning for playing the in-game sound effects and recalled a moment when a GTA 5 RP streamer was hit with a copyright strike after one of the sirens in-game was categorized as a copyrighted sound:

Some Redditors claimed that BoxBox was overreacting to an automated copyright detection:

Here are some more fan reactions:

BoxBox is a prominent streaming personality who often collaborates with several OfflineTV members like Scarra, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, and others. He started his livestreaming career in 2016 and currently has more than 2 million followers on Twitch.

