"That would be really nice" - Fans react to reports claiming that gambling won't be a permanent feature on Twitch

Earlier today, a post on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail started getting noticed as it claimed that gambling streams on Twitch wouldn't be a permanent feature.

The post in talks featured One True King co-founder Chance "Sodapoppin" reading and reacting to a recent Bloomberg report.

The report discussed the prevalence of well-known content creators playing slots and gambling live on stream, as well as the negative consequences this has on viewers.

A Reddit user named u/Hypno98 was pleased to learn that there was a chance that gambling would not be a permanent feature on the platform and said:

Sodapoppin reads a report claiming that gambling won't be a permanent feature on Twitch

Bloomberg's gaming industry reporter, Cecilia D'Anastasio, wrote a recent news report highlighting how Twitch viewers are becoming addicted to cryptocurrency gambling after watching their favorite streamers gamble on stream:

Cecilia D'Anastasio @cecianasta New: Some Twitch viewers say they're hooked on crypto gambling after watching their favorite streamers bet live on Twitch as part of lucrative sponsorship deals. One fan who says he became addicted declared bankruptcy. Our story: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… New: Some Twitch viewers say they're hooked on crypto gambling after watching their favorite streamers bet live on Twitch as part of lucrative sponsorship deals. One fan who says he became addicted declared bankruptcy. Our story: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Cecilia D'Anastasio @cecianasta Right now, gambling content is as popular on Twitch as Fortnite. Countless fans of Twitch streamers have been introduced to crypto gambling sites (that sponsor streamers)--sometimes with dire consequences. New from me: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Right now, gambling content is as popular on Twitch as Fortnite. Countless fans of Twitch streamers have been introduced to crypto gambling sites (that sponsor streamers)--sometimes with dire consequences. New from me: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/JpSHqGpTkz

A few hours after being made public, Sodapoppin took a look at the Bloomberg report and read it out loud to his fans and viewers.

As he read an excerpt from it, Chance stated:

"'Stake takes its regulatory obligations extremely serious and complies with all applicable laws.' Okay. 'Gambling may not be a feature on Twitch forever. A Twitch spokesperson says that the company is currently in the midst of a deep dive look into gambling behavior on Twitch...'"

According to the Bloomberg story, the Amazon-owned streaming platform has decided not to permit the posting of referral links to gambling sites after Felix "xQc" and other streamers posted referral codes on their respective channels.

Fans react to the report's claims

Due to its nature, the reaction thread on the subreddit started gaining traction within a few hours after its posting. Some Redditors believe that the Amazon-owned platform will only take action if enough negative press begins to impact its "bottom line":

One user stated that gambling only provides negative value:

A Reddit user posted an excerpt from the report stating that xQc's referral code brought the gambling website a staggering sum of $119 million. According to u/DotaWithMyBros, content creators allegedly profit from the losses their fans incur through their affiliate code.

Some viewers mentioned that they would only believe the claims after it gets implemented on the platform:

Here are some comments posted by the streaming community members:

xQc is one of the most notable streamers on the platform who does not hesitate to express his views on gambling.

He revealed that he is addicted to gambling and finds ways to gamble things in-game. A few days later, he shocked the streaming community by stating that he would begin hosting Stake-affiliated sponsored gambling streams.

On May 27, while playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with other content creators, Felix disclosed that he had lost well over $2 million gambling and playing virtual slot machines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far