Streaming community divided after Twitch removes ConnorEatsPants' dancing monkey emote

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Connor "ConnorEatsPants" took to his alternative Twitter handle conar (@subtoconnorpls) on July 26 to reveal that Twitch had removed his famous dancing monkey emoticon.

According to Twitch, they removed Connor's "connor6Monkey" emote from the available list of subscriber-exclusive emotes because it was categorized as disallowed content due to "nudity" and "sexual content."

conar @subtoconnorpls i can’t believe it i can’t believe it https://t.co/qzl3MQj1OI

A few hours after the initial post, Connor posted another update stating that he did not want to turn the conversation into a "but you allow hot tub streams" subject as he wanted to get a proper justification for the emoticon's removal from the livestreaming platform.

conar @subtoconnorpls i dont wanna turn this into a “but you allow hot tub streams” thing and get the leafy clones riled up… but come on man i dont wanna turn this into a “but you allow hot tub streams” thing and get the leafy clones riled up… but come on man

Social media reacts to Twitch removing ConnorEatsPants' dancing monkey emote

The streamer's update went viral on the social media platform, as it attracted well over 20k likes and more than 290 fans provided their take on the peculiar situation. Fellow Twitch streamer Will Neff referred to Twitch as being "fascists about emotes" as they removed three of his channel emoticons:

Will Neff @TheWillNeff @subtoconnorpls Twitch are actually fascists about emotes. I have lost 3 now. @subtoconnorpls Twitch are actually fascists about emotes. I have lost 3 now.

ConnorEatsPants stated that he is up for a fight with Twitch to reinstate his as well as Will Neff's removed emotes:

conar @subtoconnorpls @TheWillNeff i will fight for you. i will fight for connor6Monkey. @TheWillNeff i will fight for you. i will fight for connor6Monkey.

Twitter user Zach (@Skihax) failed to understand how Twitch decided to categorize the dancing monkey emote as "sexual content." He also speculated that decisions like this would make third-party services like Better TwitchTV, FrankerFaceZ, and 7TV more popular:

Zach @Skihax @subtoconnorpls 1. I don't know how they reached any conclusion about sexuality here 2. Twitch is going to make BTTV, FFZ, 7TV huge if they keep doing stuff like this. Which honestly, is better for the community. @subtoconnorpls 1. I don't know how they reached any conclusion about sexuality here 2. Twitch is going to make BTTV, FFZ, 7TV huge if they keep doing stuff like this. Which honestly, is better for the community.

Several viewers expressed their distraught at the removal of the emote:

While some fans suggested that ConnorEatsPants should consider switching to YouTube Gaming Live:

joey @joester_twt @subtoconnorpls youtube deal looking real nice right now @subtoconnorpls youtube deal looking real nice right now

Others stated that YouTube does not have proper emoticon functionality, however, it can easily dominate Twitch if the Google-owned livestreaming platform improves its chat room and DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) system:

MessOfRavioli @MessRivia @joester_twt @subtoconnorpls bro youtube doesn't even have emotes, which are not that hard to implement, Youtube can easily destroy twitch by simply improving their chat and dmca system @joester_twt @subtoconnorpls bro youtube doesn't even have emotes, which are not that hard to implement, Youtube can easily destroy twitch by simply improving their chat and dmca system

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky was saddened to hear that the well-liked emote was removed from the streamer's channel and shared the update on his Twitter handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Yesterday, Twitch removed ConnorEatsPants dancing monkey emote for “sexualized content and nudity” Yesterday, Twitch removed ConnorEatsPants dancing monkey emote for “sexualized content and nudity”😔 https://t.co/wWBQLXOOFl

Twitch partner VCruzzin stated that he had his Twitch emote titled "vcruzzBernieS" removed from the platform as it was categorized as a political image:

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin @JakeSucky I lost this one the other day. What is “political” about this? @JakeSucky I lost this one the other day. What is “political” about this? https://t.co/nRvhMrw68I

Twitter users agreed with Twitch's decision and provided the following reasons:

Renegade ☭⃠ @Renegadehoesmad @V_Cruzzin @JakeSucky If you don’t know what’s political about Bernie Sanders I really don’t know what to tell you @V_Cruzzin @JakeSucky If you don’t know what’s political about Bernie Sanders I really don’t know what to tell you

SoaR crude mentioned that ConnorEatsPant's emote shared an uncannily similarity to one of Skype's emoticons:

Some fans claimed that they still had access to the Twitch streamer's emote:

C4 @iC4_VI @JakeSucky You sure because i still have it ...... @JakeSucky You sure because i still have it ......

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

ConnorEatsPants is an Austin, Texas-based internet personality known for playing Minecraft, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros. with several prominent livestreamers. He started his streaming career in 2016 and currently has 707,255 followers and averages 3.1k viewers per stream.

Aside from livestreaming on Twitch, Connor has a good presence on YouTube, as his main channel has well over 302k subscribers.

