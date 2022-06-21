"She could drive a punch right through you"- WillNeff hilariously shares his opinion on HasanAbi vs. Alex Botez boxing match

Streaming giant HasanAbi finally made a tier list and ranked all of the influencers he'd be able to knock out in a boxing match. More interestingly, though, he's a little hesitant to risk going against the American-Canadian chess player and commentator, Alexandra Botez. Upon reading the streamer's name, Hasan quipped:

"BotezLive, okay, this is a tough one."

The demand for influencers to take their rivalries to the boxing ring is at an all-time high nowadays. After Ludwig, popular Twitch streamer, Hasan "HasanAbi" also hopped on the combat sports hype train and created his own tier system of probable matchups.

The tiers were based on streamers he could beat, lose to or refuse to fight altogether. Fellow streamer William "WillNeff" chimed in with his takes.

"There is no one better": Twitch streamer Will Neff thinks Alex Botez could easily beat HasanAbi in a boxing match

It seems like making a tier ranking list is back on trend, but with a little twist. Instead of ranking streamers and influencers based on their work and content quality, they are being assessed according to their physical strength.

After ranking Asmongold, Shroud, Amouranth, and Blaustoise in the "Would Utterly Destroy Them" category, the popular left-wing political commentator, HasanAbi moved up to American-Canadian streamer, Alexandra Botez, for the ranking process.

However, wasting no more time, WillNeff jumped in and hilariously pointed out how strong Alex is when it comes to strategizing. In true WillNeff fashion, the streamer hysterically noted:

"Listen, I'm gonna, I'm gonna put it out there. I'm gonna put it out right there. Alright, you talking about fighting, you talking about strength, obviously this young woman when it comes to strategy, there is no one better."

Hilariously enough, the social media influencer even went on to talk about Alex's glutes and why he thought she would make it to the 50-50 category against Hasan. Continuing his trail of thoughts, the 100 Thieves streamer further added:

"She would put together a game plan that would be light years ahead of your own. And we know that in boxing, your true power comes from the glutes. And I have never seen a pair of glutes like I have seen on this young women. She could drive a punch right through you. I am gonna put her on 50-50 shot."

Taking note of these observations, HasanAbi chuckled:

"Okay, I didn't say it. This is a good time. Okay we're gonna do 1 minute ad break here, okay. "

With that being said, given that Alex is a world-class chess champion, she is pretty good at creating strategies. This might help the variety streamer in a boxing match against Hasan, as pointed out by WillNeff himself.

Fans react to the streamer's opinion on Alexandra Botez

Just as expected, social media has been buzzing ever since Hasan posted the clip. In the wake of that, fans are desperately waiting for his next stream. While the majority seemed quite chilled about the matter, a handful of viewers even appreciated HasanAbi for the low ad density on his channel.

Furthermore, the chat blew up during this funny moment, as fans spammed the Twitch livestream with laughing emojis.

While this matchup seems unlikely, it's certainly hilarious to ponder the results. All in all, fans are loving the tier list content that has been coming out lately.

