Alexandra Botez narrates the tragic story of a US Marine whose life took a turn for the worst after PTSD

Alexandra Botez, an American-born Canadian chess player and commentator, recently narrated an encounter with an unnamed Marine on her stream. She stated that the Marine had seen extensive combat throughout his life and shared some disturbing stories.
The Marine told her of his combat experiences and how they adversely affected his life.
Here's a section of the Marine's story:
“The last battle we got into, it was 60 of us, and we went in and only five made it out alive. And the person who saved me when I got wounded actually ended up dying and when I came back to get my medal, I went to thank his wife. She looked me in the eyes and said, ‘it should have been you.'"
The Marine added that when he returned home, his wife could not handle the burden of her husband showcasing symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). His wife eventually left him.
PTSD is a serious condition that affects many veterans. One of the major issues with those who have PTSD is that they do not often come forward. It's difficult to draw up data on the number of people suffering from the condition and develop solutions for the same due to this.
Related: Team Envy signs chess streamers Alexandra and Andrea Botez
Related: Chess is blowing up on Twitch like never before
Alexandra Botez brings light to a huge issue affecting Veterans, Law Enforcement, and Medical Staff
Alexandra Botez went on to talk about survivor’s guilt and PTSD in the stream. She didn't mention if the Marine ever sought any professional help. Alexandra Botez's story might bring some light to a topic that doesn't always get a lot of attention.
One of the reasons for this that military and law enforcement officers don't like to show their vulnerable side. They are molded into warriors who can show no weakness.
This is an issue that many social workers, relatives of workers, and medical professionals have tried to bring attention to. However, it is still not very common for veterans to admit to their psychological issues.
Alexandra Botez's content is usually targeted towards chess fans. It was a surprise to see her talk about a very different topic.
Botez has 281k subscribers on her Twitch channel, BotezLive. She is often compared to the fictional character Beth Harmon from the Netflix television series Queen's Gambit.
Related: "TikTok saved my life": Bella Poarch opens up on struggles with PTSD, depression, and anxiety
Related: The story of Bella Poarch: From US Navy 'vet' to TikTok star