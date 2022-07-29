Tyler1 slams League of Legends balance team, claims he would celebrate if they got fired

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" shared a few strong words against the League of Legends balance team and stated that he would celebrate if they got fired.

Tyler1 does not shy away from criticizing Riot Games' widely popular MOBA, and the American content creator recently slammed the decisions made by the multiplayer game's balance team.

Tyler1 shares his opinions on League of Legends' balance, client, and behavior teams

During a recent League of Legends stream, Tyler received a donation from a viewer that seemed to make fun of how Riot Games carries out their day-to-day work.

After watching a few seconds of the recommended video, Tyler clarified that he only dislikes the balance, server maintenance, client, and behavior teams and did not want to criticize the entire organization.

(Timestamp: 05:29:34)

As the conversation continued, the Missouri-native claimed that he appreciated the work done by the champion skin development, community management, and esports teams. However, when it came to the department that handles the game client and balancing, he felt that they needed to become "homeless." He said:

"Yeah, you know, the casters are fine and all that team. The esports team, whatever. It's fine, all those guys. I'm literally just talking about balance, client, behavior should be homeless."

The 27-year-old gamer also stated that he would fly to California if Riot Games somehow laid off their League of Legends balance team:

"One day, bro. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. One day. One day. One day they finally get the f***ing boot. They kicked out, and I kid you not, bro. I promise if I ever see, 'Riot Games lays off their balance team.' I promise I will buy a ticket to California."

He continued:

"I will get a lawn chair, like, confetti, signs, flags, and as they are carrying their boxes full of staplers... like f***ing tapes, pencils, all that s**t out to their car, I'm gonna be out there heckling them and cheering."

The Twitch streamer acted out how he would cheer for the fired Riot Games employees and dubbed it a "peaceful protest":

"Whoo! It's about f***ing time, you piece of s**t! F**k you! Whoo! I swear to god, bro! I am waiting. I don't care! I live for that moment. Yeah, as they are carrying their Xbox controllers, and their GameCubes and their f***ing bean-bag chairs to their cars, I will be cheering. Peaceful protest, bro. It is what it is."

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends 🤩



Oh and keep an eye on your mail, Tyler. We've got a little something coming your way to commemorate this incredible achievement! IT'S OFFICIAL, @loltyler1 IS BUILT DIFFERENT! Huge congrats for hitting Challenger on all 5 roles!Oh and keep an eye on your mail, Tyler.We've got a little something coming your way to commemorate this incredible achievement! IT'S OFFICIAL, @loltyler1 IS BUILT DIFFERENT! Huge congrats for hitting Challenger on all 5 roles! 🎉🏆🤩💪Oh and keep an eye on your mail, Tyler. 💌 We've got a little something coming your way to commemorate this incredible achievement! https://t.co/Q92f7VpoqF

Fans react to Tyler1's statements

The streamer's Twitch chat was filled with a wide variety of reactions. While some viewers laughed upon hearing what Tyler1 had to say, others felt that he was being too toxic:

Twitch chat reacts to the streamer's strong statements (Images via loltyler1/Twitch)

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on Twitch. He has spent 10,002 hours playing and streaming the game on his channel. He currently has more than five million followers and averages 18.9k viewers per stream.

