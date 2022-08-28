“I will never, ever copyright strike you” - Mizkif claims impersonator copyright struck a YouTube channel that clipped his streams

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" revealed that an impersonator allegedly copyright struck YouTube channels that were known for sharing and clipping the content creator's livestreaming moments.

Mizkif stated that he would "never ever copyright strike" a YouTuber. He also claimed that he "will never care" about creators who share one-minute snippets of his Twitch broadcast, and said:

"Yo, you want to hear something crazy?! So, I... people make clips of my channel all the time, right? I will never, ever copyright strike you for making clips. If it's a one-minute clip, I will never care. Ever!"

Mizkif shares an impostor tried to claim revenue by striking a YouTube channel featuring his clips

After the conclusion of a month-long streamer fitness camp called Camp Knut, the Twitch sensation returned to hosting regular, PC-based broadcasts on his main channel.

It was the case on August 27 as well, during which he spent the initial few hours reacting to some of the most trending videos on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.

At the 52-minute mark, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated that he would never copyright strike any YouTuber who clip and share a minute-long videos on their respective channels. He asserted that fans were "free to clip" whatever they wanted and said:

"Feel free to clip whatever you want. Clip this, I don't care! Clip this, clip these, I don't care! People clip my stuff."

Matthew then revealed that an individual messaged his manager, Nick "Syn4ack," and stated that:

"Dude, some guy, I felt so f***ing bad, messages Syn4ack, and it's like, 'Hey, I had a clip channel with a bunch of Mizkif clips. I love his streams, you know, one of the funniest, nicest, kindest guys I've ever seen in my entire life,' and he said, 'he's a pathological liar.'"

According to the individual, the Mizkif impostor was allegedly copyright striking the stream clipping channels. As a result, YouTube ended up removing said videos:

"He also said that, apparently someone was pretending to be me, and they copy-striked his videos, and his videos got taken down because they copy-striked his clips. And YouTube thought it was me- it wasn't me. I would never do that. We would never do that."

Timestamp: 00:52:29

The 26-year-old streamer revealed that it was "some random company" who was trying to falsely claim the revenue by copyright striking the channel that was clipping Twitch streams:

"So it was some random company, this happens all the time, chat. Random companies will try to copyright strike videos. Random companies will try and take the revenue. That's what they did."

The discussion on the topic came to a close when Mizkif added:

"They try to take revenue from his clips, and he messaged Syn4ack about it, and he's like, 'Damn, like, what the f**k is going on?', so, we got it fixed."

He went on to talk about how the person was a big OTK fan:

"But, I felt so bad. This guy sent a picture of his setup. Chat, he had an OTK hoodie on, and he was watching me, and he also had like a little lifting set because he's like, all Camp Knut mode. I'm like, 'What the f**k, dude!', so, we got it back."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Mizkif's clip made an appearance on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Mizkif is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, having started his online career in 2017. He currently has 2,098,901 followers and averages more than 37k viewers per stream.

