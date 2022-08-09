“Massive W”- Fans react to OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL revealing their PC building company Starforge Systems

Earlier today, One True King (OTK) and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" shocked the streaming and gaming community by revealing Starforge Systems.

Starforge Systems is a PC building company that aims to build "the best PCs in the universe." They also plan on livestreaming personal computer builds every Monday on the OTK Network channel.

starforgesystems.com Introducing @StarforgePCs A brand new PC company founded by @OTKnetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL Our mission is simple: To build the best PCs in the universe. Builds will be streamed live every Monday - Friday on the OTKnetwork Twitch channel

The announcement immediately gained traction on the social media platform, with some fans lauding the streamer organization's endeavors:

Fans react to OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL announcing Starforge Systems

Earlier this month, One True King posted a cryptic tweet talking about an upcoming project known as Project Saturn and asked fans to be on the lookout for August 8.

Fans immediately began speculating, and many believed that the streamer organization might be starting their own game development studio. Others thought that they might be adding a new section exclusively for VTubers.

On August 8, the streamer organization hosted an OTK shareholders meeting stream on Matthew "Mizkif's" channel and revealed that they had partnered with MoistCr1TiKaL to build a new company tailored to produce custom PCs.

More than 200 fans were present in the reaction thread on Twitter, with several fans commending the milestones the organization has managed to achieve:

Nick Socci @drlunick @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL This is such a massive W. Between all of them they have 53 million followers. The marketing power is so insane. They are going to the moon man. @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL This is such a massive W. Between all of them they have 53 million followers. The marketing power is so insane. They are going to the moon man.

Curtis Scott, a former Twitch admin and global moderator, made a comment referencing Artesian Builds' antics and sarcastically suggested the following:

Curtis Scott @JhnnyCrwsh @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL You should run a contest/raffle where you review a streamers stats/numbers live on cast and then deny them a winning PC when you feel like their numbers aren't big enough for you. @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL You should run a contest/raffle where you review a streamers stats/numbers live on cast and then deny them a winning PC when you feel like their numbers aren't big enough for you.

Twitch streamer and PC building enthusiast Kristofer Yee requested that Starforge Systems send him a review unit:

Community members asked OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL to reconsider the pricing structure of the pre-built PCs as they felt that they weren't priced fairly:

Sommy 🤘 @sommyxd @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL i get that you can charge more because its prebuild, but you guys should still reconsider the prices, its way too overpriced... @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL i get that you can charge more because its prebuild, but you guys should still reconsider the prices, its way too overpriced...

Another Twitter user asked the streamers why they were seemingly charging a hefty amount for assembling the PC:

bcftr @bcftr1 @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL Your $3,500 “creator pc” is $1000 dollars more than it would be to just buy the parts right now and put it together yourself. So why charge almost a grand for assembly? @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL Your $3,500 “creator pc” is $1000 dollars more than it would be to just buy the parts right now and put it together yourself. So why charge almost a grand for assembly? https://t.co/itiBZebght

They also linked to the PC Part Picker list for reference:

Fans responded to the Twitter user's post with possible justifications for the pricing:

Real Zephyr0th @RealZephyr0th @bcftr1 @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL I think it's about buying the brand more than the pc itself. Think of it like apple products which are overpriced while they should be a 100-200 USD less. @bcftr1 @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL I think it's about buying the brand more than the pc itself. Think of it like apple products which are overpriced while they should be a 100-200 USD less.

Slobodan @vunacar @RealZephyr0th @bcftr1 @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL Oh wow I didn't know Starforge Systems brand is comparable to the biggest brand in the world that develops all software it uses internally. Apparently Starforge Systems has developers making proprietary software justifying the markup. Impressive stuff. @RealZephyr0th @bcftr1 @OTKnetwork @StarforgePCs @MoistCr1TiKaL Oh wow I didn't know Starforge Systems brand is comparable to the biggest brand in the world that develops all software it uses internally. Apparently Starforge Systems has developers making proprietary software justifying the markup. Impressive stuff.

The announcement was posted on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail and garnered more than 1.8k comments.

Redditors expressed their amusement at how some viewers present in the Twitch chat were getting permanently banned for using "stock" emoticons:

Some Redditors stated that Mizkif had gotten in touch with the subreddit's moderation team and requested that they remove the reaction thread:

Fans commented on Starforge Systems charging more than $1,000 for a subpar processor and graphics card:

Community members pointed to One True King co-founder Zack "Asmongold" talking about trust and client satisfaction while the Twitch channel moderators were banning viewers for criticizing the PC building company:

Some fans speculated that GamersNexus, a popular PC-centric YouTube channel, would make a video about Starforge Systems:

Here are some more comments from r/LivestreamFail:

With mixed reactions from fans so far, it remains to be seen if One True King and MoistCr1TiKaL address the concerns presented by the streaming and gaming community.

