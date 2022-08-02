“OTK developing a video game” - Streaming community speculates about OTK’s Project Saturn

Popular streaming organization OTK (One True King) has uploaded an eight-second teaser for an upcoming project called Project Saturn, leaving the streaming community bewildered.
Earlier today, One True King's official Twitter handle teased that that they would be announcing Project Saturn in full detail on August 8:
Since there was not a lot of context provided in the tweet, several community members began speculating on what the upcoming project could entail.
One user claimed that the organization is likely developing a game or is planning to launch a new game studio:
Launching a new streaming platform or an exclusive section for VTubers? Twitter reacts to OTK's teaser for Project Saturn with tons of speculation
As expected, One True King's cryptic announcement instantly gained traction on Twitter. It garnered well over 8.5K likes in less than a couple of hours of its posting.
The organization confirmed that it is not diving into the NFT (non-fungible token) or cryptocurrency sphere. It also sarcastically stated it would "do a big rug pull" in a few years:
Project Saturn's official Twitter account replied to the confirmation tweet, saying:
Several fans were happy to hear that One True King was not getting into the NFT world:
Almost all the co-founders, including Matthew "Mizkif," EsfandTV, Tips Out and Rich Campbell, replied to the tweet:
Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" upped the anticipation levels by saying:
Popular One True King members Nick "Nmplol" and Tectone also provided their take on the announcement:
Some fans hilariously speculated that One True King would be the first organization to go to the moon:
Another Twitter user jokingly said the organization was planning on being the first to colonize Saturn:
Other fans believe that One True King might introduce a new section for VTubers as they have already chosen three content creators:
Twitter user RekRawr (@RekRawr) thought One True King was planning on launching a new streaming platform:
Here are some more speculative thoughts presented by community members:
Co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky commended One True King for making big strides in the streaming world. He stated that the organization isn't "anywhere close to being done":
Mizkif was thankful to the esports personality for his gracious words:
Many fans are looking forward to seeing what else OTK has planned for the future:
Ever since its inception in 2020, OTK has gone on to become one of the most influential organizations in the livestreaming sphere.
Earlier this year, the organization hosted a flagship games expo in which it showcased 30 new games and awarded $50,000 as a developmental prize.