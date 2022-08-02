“OTK developing a video game” - Streaming community speculates about OTK’s Project Saturn

Popular streaming organization OTK (One True King) has uploaded an eight-second teaser for an upcoming project called Project Saturn, leaving the streaming community bewildered.

Earlier today, One True King's official Twitter handle teased that that they would be announcing Project Saturn in full detail on August 8:

Since there was not a lot of context provided in the tweet, several community members began speculating on what the upcoming project could entail.

One user claimed that the organization is likely developing a game or is planning to launch a new game studio:

Launching a new streaming platform or an exclusive section for VTubers? Twitter reacts to OTK's teaser for Project Saturn with tons of speculation

As expected, One True King's cryptic announcement instantly gained traction on Twitter. It garnered well over 8.5K likes in less than a couple of hours of its posting.

The organization confirmed that it is not diving into the NFT (non-fungible token) or cryptocurrency sphere. It also sarcastically stated it would "do a big rug pull" in a few years:

OTK @OTKnetwork (We'll do a big rug pull in a few years or something idk) and no its not NFT or Crypto related

Project Saturn's official Twitter account replied to the confirmation tweet, saying:

Several fans were happy to hear that One True King was not getting into the NFT world:

:) @innoShades



I look forward to getting scammed in some other fashion! @OTKnetwork thanks for having principles.

Almost all the co-founders, including Matthew "Mizkif," EsfandTV, Tips Out and Rich Campbell, replied to the tweet:

Esfand @EsfandTV @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn I'm not sure if I'm gonna go to EU TwitchCon yet, but this is gonna be sick

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn Wanted to get rid of me so bad that you're sending me to space :(

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" upped the anticipation levels by saying:

Zack @Asmongold @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn Wow guys I wonder what this is gonna be

Popular One True King members Nick "Nmplol" and Tectone also provided their take on the announcement:

Some fans hilariously speculated that One True King would be the first organization to go to the moon:

isaacwhy @isaac_why @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn first org on the moon what a time to be alive

Another Twitter user jokingly said the organization was planning on being the first to colonize Saturn:

Trevor @ModestCube @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn nah no way, OTK planning on being the first org to colonize saturn?

Other fans believe that One True King might introduce a new section for VTubers as they have already chosen three content creators:

Tsorre44 @Tsorre44Live @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn Probably a new section of the org for Vtubers, with 3 creators already being chosen and will have more to come

Twitter user RekRawr (@RekRawr) thought One True King was planning on launching a new streaming platform:

Here are some more speculative thoughts presented by community members:

Crescent @ShadowCressy @OTKnetwork



Could be like Project Moon by Midnight Society, and that game looks like some sort of unity game atm. @ProjectSaturn Glad Tips Out clarified.

RS3 @WindyCityS3 @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn OTK stock going public? The line makes a graph and one of the buildings has 3 arrows pointing up. Can we finally say OTK to the moon?!

Apollo____1 @Apollo____1 @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn OTK Gaming Studios perhaps??! Would be cool to see them branching into game development

Marcos Toscano @m00t0 @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn I bet 10 bucks that is gonna be a streetwear brand OR no copyright music for streamers

David @hendufromearth @em22605105 @OTKnetwork @ProjectSaturn I think it's expanse out to LA. Saturn would be a decent metaphor. They are contained within a small ring, but want to start expanding outward to larger ones.

Co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky commended One True King for making big strides in the streaming world. He stated that the organization isn't "anywhere close to being done":

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The moves OTK has made as a streamer group so far this year have been absolutely incredible compared to any content group.



And they aren't anywhere close to being done, big things to close 2022, more soon.

Mizkif was thankful to the esports personality for his gracious words:

Many fans are looking forward to seeing what else OTK has planned for the future:

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky Otk is huge, excited to see what else they're gonna do

Ever since its inception in 2020, OTK has gone on to become one of the most influential organizations in the livestreaming sphere.

Earlier this year, the organization hosted a flagship games expo in which it showcased 30 new games and awarded $50,000 as a developmental prize.

