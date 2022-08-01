“I was just completely f***ing stressed out”- Asmongold explains why he's been taking a break from livestreaming

During a recent broadcast on July 31, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" explained why he has taken a brief hiatus from livestreaming and elaborated on various challenging personal circumstances. The streamer revealed that his car had to be taken in for maintenance, his father was not feeling well, and he had lost a tooth during an OTK meeting.

Asmongold claimed that a series of unpleasant events that occurred on the same day caused him to feel stressed:

"And so... you know, it was like... it's... and you know... it was one of those situations as well, and I was just completely f***ing stressed out, and there's like a million other things that like... they're just kind of personal things that I needed to set up, like tax stuff and investment stuff that I hadn't done, and you know..."

Asmongold talks about his personal life and gives an update as to why he is not livestreaming

The Twitch sensation has not gone live on his main channel for the past 17 days. During a recent Zackrawrr stream, he explained the reason behind the decision.

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) stated that his father had not been feeling well and that he did not receive a call back from him. Fortunately, he later found out that his father would be fine, and they both drove home.

The same day, Zack ended up losing one of his teeth while eating food with fellow OTK members. As he recounted the unfortunate events that occurred on the same day, the Twitch streamer said:

"It was like one of those things where, it was like a reality check, where like, I realized that my life was completely f***ing out of control. Like, there was like my sink was stopped up, and there was like, just black water in half of it, and I was just using the other side of the sink. There was garbage all over my room, like, I couldn't do anything because there's just trash everywhere."

At the three-minute mark of the video, Asmongold claimed that he was having a midlife crisis and wanted to get things back under control:

"So I had like, I guess what you'd call a f***ing midlife crisis, and I got so stressed out and so upset, I realized that I need to like, take control of my life because it's just so like, it's out of control for my standards. And that's saying something!"

He continued:

"I'm the kind of person that like, you know, it's like something bad happens, like, somebody throws up on bed, you sleep... just sleep around it, right? It's not a big deal. Like, that's the way I grew up, and so for me that s**t was out of f***ing... was out of control."

Asmongold then admitted that certain tumultuous events in his life compelled him to take a little sabbatical from streaming:

"I was so upset and so stressed out I realized that I just needed to stop what I'm doing and get my life back on track, and that's what I've been doing, and so that's why I haven't been live."

Zack then spoke a bit about the reaction people had after he shared a picture of his clean room and stated that he never anticipated it would become a controversial topic on Twitter.

Zack @Asmongold Cleaned my room for the first time in years Cleaned my room for the first time in years https://t.co/nqsyUqCFda

As the 16-minute video continued, Asmongold mentioned that he is due for dental surgery in the upcoming week and will resume livestreaming on his main Twitch channel after he fully recovers.

Fans react to Asmongold's statements

Fans on Twitter were glad to hear that Zack was taking steps to get his life back on track, and some users wished him luck for the upcoming dental surgery:

AdamShwaginz @AdamShwaginz @Asmongold Was really happy to see this video man. Baby steps. Good luck with the dental surgery @Asmongold Was really happy to see this video man. Baby steps. Good luck with the dental surgery ❤️

Wishing you the absolute best. @Asmongold I hope you’re feeling some sense of relief from taking care of business.Wishing you the absolute best. @Asmongold I hope you’re feeling some sense of relief from taking care of business. ❤️Wishing you the absolute best.

Btw your teeth and muscles these days? @Asmongold Asmon is evolving into a giga Chad and as gritty as it is, it's so hott!? Plz get a new car, plz get a new house, is not always easy moving past life events and tragedies; but we only want to see the best for youLuv u Uncle Asmon lolBtw your teeth and muscles these days? @Asmongold Asmon is evolving into a giga Chad and as gritty as it is, it's so hott!? Plz get a new car, plz get a new house, is not always easy moving past life events and tragedies; but we only want to see the best for you 💛Luv u Uncle Asmon lolBtw your teeth and muscles these days?💯

Mariellen Marino @lasammm @Asmongold Good for you!! Happy you are taking care of things @Asmongold Good for you!! Happy you are taking care of things

Take care, be well! @Asmongold You are the most important person in your life.Take care, be well! @Asmongold You are the most important person in your life. Take care, be well!

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG streamers on Twitch. His popularity skyrocketed amid the sensational Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. He currently has 3,263,046 followers and averages more than 47k viewers per stream.

