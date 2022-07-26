“For the first time in a long time, I’m okay”- Asmongold updates fans and reveals he’ll start streaming soon

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" is currently taking a short break from livestreaming after he revealed that he has not been getting adequate sleep and often wakes up feeling sick.
Zack posted another update nine days after the update on his sleep schedule, claiming that his life was spiraling out of control for the better part of the year, and he was taking steps to get back on track.
Asmongold also revealed that he would soon resume streaming on his main Twitch channel and clarified that he is not taking an extended break from livestreaming.
On a concluding note, the World of Warcraft gamer thanked his fans and community for being supportive and mentioned that he was feeling okay for the first time in a while. He said:
"Thank you to everyone whos reached out, for the first time in a long time, I'm okay."
The streaming community on Twitter reacts to Asmongold's personal update
After not going live on his Twitch channel since July 16, the streamer finally shared an update regarding his upcoming livestreaming schedule on Twitter and shed some light on his personal life.
The streamer's update was well received by the streaming community on Twitter, as the tweet attracted 25k likes and more than 1,130 responses.
Some of One True King's (OTK) co-founders like Matthew "Mizkif" and Rich Campbell were present in the conversation thread:
Psychiatrist and educational Twitch streamer Alok "HealthyGamerGG" also replied to Zack's update:
Asmongold's IRL close friend Zack "Mcilreavy" shared a gif with a wholesome message:
Fellow World of Warcraft gamers and content creators had the following message for the Twitch star:
Twitter user DorkanTV (@DorkanTv) was glad to hear that Zack was doing well:
Some community members praised the Twitch streamer's content by stating that his livestreams enabled them to get through dark times:
OTK moderator Tirrin offered to help Zack by saying:
Here are some more Twitter fan reactions:
Previously, the Twitch sensation and the new co-founder of OTK, Chance "Sodapoppin," were seen participating in a blind taste test challenge. However, Zack has not streamed on his main Twitch channel for more than a week.
Several other renowned streamers, including Imane "Pokimane" and Guy "Dr DisRespect," are taking a short hiatus from their rigorous schedules to focus on their lives outside streaming.