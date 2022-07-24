Asmongold hilariously couldn't recognize the taste of Dr Pepper during Sodapoppin's Soda Taste Test stream 

After Chance “Sodapoppin” joined OTK, he and Zack “Asmongold” teamed up to do a Soda Taste Challenge on stream. The two would do blind taste tests of a wide variety of sodas, and rate them on a tier chart.

Everything was going fine until they got to Dr Pepper. Despite being renowned for drinking the soda and having had memes born out of it as a result, Asmongold couldn't pick it out of a blind taste test.

During a soda taste test, Asmongold had no idea he was drinking Dr Pepper

Asmongold began the challenge with:

“Oh hell yeah. I got this.”

The two finally got to Dr Pepper and Sodapoppin was feeling incredibly confident. Asmongold would claim that his sense of taste was gone, and he had no idea what it was. The streamer said he could determine a soda by smell. Shortly thereafter, Sodapoppin would let his friend sniff the cup, but it didn’t help:

“Actually, no. I don’t know if I’ve ever, I actually don’t know if I drink this.”

After taking a sip of the pink and blue cup, Asmongold seemed genuinely perplexed by the drink and felt unsure if he had tried it before. Sodapoppin had a huge smile on his face and laughed at the OTK member’s response.

Asmongold would tell Sodapoppin to count down, so they could both name what it was at the same time. The latter would insist it was Dr Pepper, but his co-streamer did not agree. With that being the case, Asmongold would not give an answer, but Soda decided to take a punt:

“No, there’s no way it’s Dr Pepper.”

It turns out that Sodapoppin was right, and it was Dr Pepper all along. Despite his co-streamer’s protests, Soda insisted it was Dr Pepper:

“What? No it’s not! Are you kidding me?”

Sodapoppin continued to laugh about Asmongold’s confusion, who took another sip or two just to make sure:

“Holy s**t!”

Soda would ask if Asmongold could taste that it was Dr Pepper after those sips. Unfortunately, it still did not taste like the soda he was familiar with:

“No! It doesn’t taste like Dr Pepper at all!”

Completely baffled, the OTK member insisted it didn’t taste like Dr Pepper at all, while the chat exploded with laughter the entire time.

Reddit tried to explain why the Twitch streamer couldn’t guess the soda

It’s no secret that Dr Pepper is Asmongold’s favorite soda, but some Redditors had a clever guess as to why he couldn’t taste it. One Redditor suggested he got most of his Dr Pepper from fast food, which is diluted. This means the stronger taste from a can or a bottle wouldn’t register with him.

Some would disagree since the streamer regularly features cans of Dr Pepper in his home, so it’s likely to them that his taste buds are just destroyed.

Others would argue about which soda tastes better, choosing from a restaurant, bottle or can. There was no consensus, as so many people prefer a variety of tastes.

Does Asmongold have COVID? Some thought that could be the case, but others would joke about it, or just point out that he did awful on his guesses in general. It could be that he’s sick, or simply has a very poor sense of taste.

Even if the streamer couldn’t get the drinks right, especially his favorite, it made for comical content and entertained the chat. There are a number of reasons why he couldn’t get his favorite soda correct, but if nothing else, it was a hilarious moment.

