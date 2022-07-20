Why popular streamers like Pokimane and Dr Disrespect are taking much-needed breaks from streaming

Streaming can often be a challenging task, with many streamers opting to upload daily. Top streamers and content creators like Imane "Pokimane," Guy "Dr Disrespect,” and Tyler "Ninja” have been able to get to the top due to their consistent upload schedules.
Lately, however, there have been quite a few streamers who have taken a break from streaming for one reason or another. The reasons vary - some feel burnt out while others bring up a lack of exciting games.
Exploring why streamers choose to take breaks
Twitch star Pokimane recently took to Twitter to announce that she would be taking a break from streaming. She did not specify a time frame, but has disclosed that she wants to mend her declining mental health and constant exhaustion.
Imane tweeted:
Pokimane is not the only streamer who has decided to take some time off. Joining the Moroccan-Canadian is YouTube veteran Dr Disrespect.
Guy tweeted out his intentions to take a break by saying:
"Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years."
The 40-year-old did not give any reason behind his decision. However, in a recent live stream, he revealed that he is not excited about the upcoming lineup of games, saying:
"I wanna be surprised. I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."
Last week, Zack "Asmongold" also revealed that he would be taking a short break and revising his sleep schedule.
Zack had previously taken a hiatus in October 2021 after his late mother's health deteriorated.
This is not the first group of notable names who are taking time off from streaming. Twitch's most followed streamer, Ninja, announced in 2018 that he would take a break to spend time with his family. However, after a couple of days, he announced that he had lost thousands of followers owing to his absence.
QTCinderella is another big name in this list. She went private on Twitter on March 18, 2022, clarifying her reason to do so in a now-deleted series of tweets before locking her account.
She said:
“Putting my account on private and taking a break from Twitter for a few days. I hit a wall with the negativity and genuinely am not built to handle it. See you in a few.”
Fans unify to support streamers
The general consensus among the streaming community remains that like every profession, they too need breaks in order to rejuvenate. Netizens have remained supportive through and through, sending messages of encouragement:
Other notable names who have taken breaks in the past are TSM Hamlinz, TSM Daequan, and Valkyrae.