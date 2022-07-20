Create
Notifications

Why popular streamers like Pokimane and Dr Disrespect are taking much-needed breaks from streaming

Why streamers are taking breaks (Image via Sportskeeda)
Why streamers are taking breaks (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Shreyan Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 09:08 PM IST

Streaming can often be a challenging task, with many streamers opting to upload daily. Top streamers and content creators like Imane "Pokimane," Guy "Dr Disrespect,” and Tyler "Ninja” have been able to get to the top due to their consistent upload schedules.

Lately, however, there have been quite a few streamers who have taken a break from streaming for one reason or another. The reasons vary - some feel burnt out while others bring up a lack of exciting games.

Exploring why streamers choose to take breaks

Twitch star Pokimane recently took to Twitter to announce that she would be taking a break from streaming. She did not specify a time frame, but has disclosed that she wants to mend her declining mental health and constant exhaustion.

Imane tweeted:

taking time off ❤️ https://t.co/jwmizB26Xx

Pokimane is not the only streamer who has decided to take some time off. Joining the Moroccan-Canadian is YouTube veteran Dr Disrespect.

Guy tweeted out his intentions to take a break by saying:

"Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years."
Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years.Returning on Monday, the 25th.Until then, let the snoozefest begin. https://t.co/Xi2kHtEfGx

The 40-year-old did not give any reason behind his decision. However, in a recent live stream, he revealed that he is not excited about the upcoming lineup of games, saying:

"I wanna be surprised. I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."

Last week, Zack "Asmongold" also revealed that he would be taking a short break and revising his sleep schedule.

Going to take a couple days and try to fix my sleep, sorry to be so inconsistent but most days I only sleep 4 hrs and wake up sick then stream anywayIt's no one's fault but my ownOn Tues/Weds, if there's new Dragonflight news we'll do that, if not going to continue FF14 MSQ

Zack had previously taken a hiatus in October 2021 after his late mother's health deteriorated.

This is not the first group of notable names who are taking time off from streaming. Twitch's most followed streamer, Ninja, announced in 2018 that he would take a break to spend time with his family. However, after a couple of days, he announced that he had lost thousands of followers owing to his absence.

Wanna know the struggles of streaming over other jobs? I left for less than 48 hours and lost 40,000 subscribers on twitch. I’ll be back today (Wednesday) grinding again.

QTCinderella is another big name in this list. She went private on Twitter on March 18, 2022, clarifying her reason to do so in a now-deleted series of tweets before locking her account.

She said:

“Putting my account on private and taking a break from Twitter for a few days. I hit a wall with the negativity and genuinely am not built to handle it. See you in a few.”
QTCinderella explains her sabbatical (Image via QTCinderella/ Twitter)
QTCinderella explains her sabbatical (Image via QTCinderella/ Twitter)

Fans unify to support streamers

The general consensus among the streaming community remains that like every profession, they too need breaks in order to rejuvenate. Netizens have remained supportive through and through, sending messages of encouragement:

@pokimanelol you are one of the most hard working people I know, enjoy your break and come back stronger!! :D
@pokimanelol Take All the time you need ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕
@DrDisrespect Enjoy the well deserved vacation bro
@DrDisrespect Get some rest doc even God's need a day off that's why God said on the 7th day I rested stay strong and never stop
Also Read Story Continues below
@Asmongold Be well and take your time, but please come back to us. If you stopped making content the internet would be a bit boring and empty. Thsnk you for your continued content that of which you provide us.
@Asmongold Fact you update everyone and you’re human makes it all okay buddy. You keep up the great stuff/content bro😎

Other notable names who have taken breaks in the past are TSM Hamlinz, TSM Daequan, and Valkyrae.

Edited by Saman

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...