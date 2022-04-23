"I even bought a tennis bag": Sykkuno and Valkyrae set to host an IRL tennis stream soon

Popular Twitch streamers and housemates Sykkuno and Valkyrae are all set to host an IRL tennis stream soon. In their recent broadcast (April 22, 2021), the widely loved duo teased an upcoming live tennis stream where they would step out of their usual routine to duke it out on a tennis court.

Notably, neither Sykkuno nor Valkyrae are known for their real-life broadcasts. The duo can usually be seen playing video games like Fortnite and Valorant from the comfort of their home. But now, for the very first time, they are trying their hands at something quite different from what they usually do.

With this in mind, nowadays, streamers are often trying out different fields to provide diverse and entertaining content for their fans. And that's precisely what the duo is planning to do now. From featuring in a music video to releasing their very own merch, Sykkuno and Valkyrae have certainly done it all. While revealing more about their plan for the IRL tennis stream, the GTA RP streamer notes:

"I even bought a tennis bag because I'm hyped."

Sykkuno and Valkyrae teases IRL tennis livestream coming soon

In the livestream, the GTA RP streamer revealed that he has now bought a tennis racket. He notes:

"Alright guys, I’ve ordered my tennis racket. We’re actually playing, right? Because it’s not cheap. I even bought a tennis bag, because I’m hyped. I didn’t buy any balls, though.”

Furthermore, Valkyrae even opened up about her love for tennis and expressed her desire to get back into the sport. The streamer said:

"Oh yeah. I am buying a tennis racket again. You know some of you don't know. But I was, this is like what it's like my my high school flex. I was Varsity Tennis Captain for two years at my high school. I almost went to college for tennis and you know what happened to me? I started streaming."

Later on, she then dived right into her tennis livestream plans with Sykkuno. The streamer revealed that Sykkuno wanted to play tennis and it was his idea to do an IRL tennis livestream in the near future. The streamer notes:

"Yeah, Sykkuno wants to do an IRL tennis stream but there's also, um I think it's called badminton. What it is when you hit the ball and it bounces off a wall and the other person hits the ball and it bounces off the wall and you rally like that. What's it called?"

Fans are hyped for the upcoming IRL tennis livestream

As expected, fans are more than excited for this tennis match. Over the past few years, Valkyrae and Sykkuno have grown immensely to become among the most prominent figures in the streaming industry.

With all these new projects lined up, the duo is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon in the near future.

Fans are hyped for the upcoming IRL tennis livestream (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Although the duo are gearing up for this much-awaited tennis livestream, no official date has been announced yet. Well, it seems like fans have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite streamers stepping out of their comfort zone to try something totally new.

However, since the Queen of YouTube is such an experienced tennis player, she may have to give Sykkuno some lessons before they hop on to their highly anticipated livestream. With all of this announced, it will be pretty interesting to see how everything goes and what the duo is planning for this upcoming IRL tennis livestream.

Edited by Atul S