During his most recent livestream, Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed an interesting living situation he found himself in after returning from the Coachella music festival.

The streamer explained how he ended up sleeping in a small closet. He also detailed his attempts to loot cushions and pillows from his streamer mates.

Mentioning how the closet was his last resort to get a good night's sleep, the Twitch streamer said:

"That was the only spot I had, guys. Couch was taken, all the rooms were taken. Like, there was no space left."

Sykkuno talks about his sleeping situation at Coachella

Many well-known streaming personalities like Imane "Pokimane" and Rachell "Valkyrae" visited the California-based music festival Coachella, and Sykkuno happened to be one of them.

He attended the first three days of the nine-day-long music festival and returned on April 19, 2022. The OfflineTV (OTV) member talked about his experience during the same stream.

While interacting with his viewers and talking about his stay, he revealed that he was made to sleep in a small closet as every other room was taken up by his streamer buddies.

Explaining how he scavenged for items to make himself comfortable, the Las Vegas native said:

"I was just walking around the house, looking for things that people wouldn't really notice it was gone, except for the couch cushions because they are pretty noticeable."

He continued:

"But I was walking around the house like this (he imitates the way he walked out), and I'm like, oh, yes! No one will notice this pillow being gone, and I'd just grab the pillow. I'd throw it in my closet."

After talking about his struggle to find comfortable cushions and pillows, the Twitch content creator shared his thoughts about having to sleep in the closet:

"So, it's kind of nice, you know. It's a little cozy. Not going to lie, it's comfortable. Uh, well, it wasn't like comfortable, but it was cozy, is a nice way to say it. But, I'll just lay down, push that sliding door closed with my foot, and I would just try and sleep in there."

He then said that his streamer friends slept on the bed outside, and he wondered if they had forgotten that a little "goblin" was sleeping in the closet.

Sykkuno continued to talk about his situation:

"I literally gathered like, um... I just gathered pillows from around the house because when we had gotten there... We got there Friday night, and everyone was at Coachella. So I was just like, all right guys, this is my chance! I'm going to go around and look for pillows that no one's used yet or you know, stuff like that, and I just gathered them up and set it up in the little closet, and there I was."

A viewer in his chat asked him why he did not book a hotel, to which he answered by saying that all of the hotels were booked and were pretty expensive.

Fans react to Sykkuno's experience of sleeping in a closet

The audience in the YouTube comment section of the video was amused to see how the famous Twitch streamer seemingly made himself comfortable in a small closet.

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most famous variety gaming content creators on the streaming platform who rose to popularity back in November 2020. He currently has more than four million followers on his Twitch channel.

