Lawyer speaks on Pokimane x Ninja suing controversy, and who has the upper hand

The Pokimane x Ninja lawsuit controversy continues to take the internet by storm, and Jake Lucky recently sat down with a lawyer, AttorneyTom, about who may have the upper hand in this ongoing feud. Tom is a Catastrophic Personal Injury Attorney and trial lawyer, and he had some interesting things to say about the situation.

The original social media response was overwhelmingly against both Ninja and his wife, but what does the lawyer have to say on the matter?

AttorneyTom talks about the Pokimane x Ninja lawsuit controversy

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



What gaming/streaming case do you want Tom's opinion on next?



youtube.com/watch?v=wOapES… I spoke with @attorney_tom on Ninja and Jessica Blevins suing Pokimane and if they could win. Please go show it some love.What gaming/streaming case do you want Tom's opinion on next? I spoke with @attorney_tom on Ninja and Jessica Blevins suing Pokimane and if they could win. Please go show it some love.What gaming/streaming case do you want Tom's opinion on next? youtube.com/watch?v=wOapES… https://t.co/9nIMKAlFO4

The discussion was whether Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, had any chance of winning a lawsuit against Pokimane, should things come to that. The very first thing that AttorneyTom had to say was what specifically the husband and wife team would have to do:

"So, essentially, because Ninja is a public figure, if he wants any shot at winning a defamation lawsuit against Pokimane, he's going to have to prove that Poki acted with actual malice when she made her statements."

Tom then explained what “actual malice” is, that the streamer would have known the statements made were false but did so anyway. Since all they had to go on was Ninja’s statement live on stream that he was going to text a Twitch rep to help JiDion, it does not sound like actual malice took place.

Tom added:

"Based off of the evidence and the videos that I've seen, I think there is no way that Ninja could prove that."

That was the end of the discussion in that video. In a separate video by AttorneyTom, he breaks down the situation and sets the stage for his own analysis.

AttorneyTom’s further analysis of the defamation case

Tom showed the DM Jessica Blevins sent, threatening legal action, and then explained what caused the situation in the first place - that being the hate raid sent by JiDion, and Ninja saying on camera that he’d text his Twitch rep to help.

Tom says in the video:

“The whole crux of this issue is that Pokimane is upset at Ninja for seeming willing to help somebody who harassed her. So in response, Pokimane vocalizes her disdain and disappointment in Ninja’s actions, basically, calling him out for supporting someone who sent her hate.”

After showing footage of the incident, Tom gets to the core of the accusation - that Ninja, at least on his stream, openly agreed to support JiDion:

“And here at the core of this defamation accusation is the statement that Ninja supported JiDion. And if you look at it, it looks like Ninja supported JiDion!”

AttorneyTom then shows a clip of Ninja’s DM and reads it out loud, before making his last statement on the situation:

“Here’s the problem with that, Ninja! If you are going to sue Pokimane for defamation of character, you are going to have to prove when she saw that VOD where you said ‘I texted my Twitch rep’, she would have known that was actually fake and she still said it anyway. And even on top of that, even if she knew it was fake her statement that you support JiDion, who is someone who was harassing Pokimane, still very well might not constitute defamation of character. So in conclusion, overwhelmingly, Ninja doesn’t have a case. He doesn’t have a case.”

It doesn’t sound like pursuing litigation would serve Ninja or Jessica Blevins well. Tom doesn’t sound convinced at all that Ninja would have a case, and public opinion seems to sway that same way.

JiDion, on his part, has since apologized to Pokimane.

Social media response to the Pokimane x Ninja drama

Since the last time this story was brought up, the social media response has been very much against Ninja. Some think it’s a stretch to call this defamation, and this would just get thrown out of court.

J @JayisThinkin @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Malicious intent was not involved so the case will be thrown out, if Poki made an entire documentary degrading Ninja’s character, she will be out of a job and money looking for a good lawyer @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Malicious intent was not involved so the case will be thrown out, if Poki made an entire documentary degrading Ninja’s character, she will be out of a job and money looking for a good lawyer

J @JayisThinkin @JakeSucky @attorney_tom She wanted to prove something that she was denied of and defended herself. It’s a simple action @JakeSucky @attorney_tom She wanted to prove something that she was denied of and defended herself. It’s a simple action

J @JayisThinkin @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Ninja still has a job and a good number of viewers so to even claim defamation was a little extreme for Jessica @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Ninja still has a job and a good number of viewers so to even claim defamation was a little extreme for Jessica

This isn’t completely the case though, with some supporting Ninja.

AttorneyTom's comment section was filled with people saying things like defamation isn't necessary, or that Ninja was simply in the wrong.

AttorneyTom's comments were filled with support for Pokimane - or were at least anti-Ninja (Image via YouTube)

No matter how this situation is sliced, a large amount of social media agrees with Tom's statement: there is no case, and Ninja is in the wrong here.

Commenters are saying Ninja doubled down, and a lawsuit isn't necessary (Image via YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether or not this progresses further remains to be seen, but AttorneyTom is not convinced Twitch streamer Ninja has even the slightest case for defamation of character in this situation.

Edited by R. Elahi