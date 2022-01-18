The entire Pokimane vs Ninja & Jessica drama, explained

2022 has been a wild year for Pokimane so far, especially with the entire JiDion controversy. Twitch partner JiDion received a suspension from the platform after his viewers hate-raided Poki's chat, sending hurtful messages to her and her viewers.

The suspension soon turned into a permaban, leading to the Moroccan streamer being the target for more hateful messages online. Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, soon got entangled in the entire controversy and Twitter is having a field day with this new turn of events.

Narakusan’s Following @Narakusan2021 When your Twitter feed turns into pokimane, ninja, jessica and jidion drama. I guess I’m a part of it now too! When your Twitter feed turns into pokimane, ninja, jessica and jidion drama. I guess I’m a part of it now too! https://t.co/J6BIlzYwaV

Ninja and Jessica Blevins got involved in the Pokimane-Jidion controversy

Ninja got involved in the entire controversy after JiDion approached Blevins on his livestream to help him get his permaban repealed. Ninja said he would drop a message to his Twitch rep. However, when Poki brought it up on her livestream, Blevins denied the same. He and his wife are now considering suing the RTS co-founder for defamation.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ninja and Jessica Blevins are considering SUING Pokimane



BRUH WHAT IS LIFE RIGHT NOW Ninja and Jessica Blevins are considering SUING PokimaneBRUH WHAT IS LIFE RIGHT NOW https://t.co/ylOIb4d2AQ

Pokimane was visibly displeased with Ninja's involvement in the entire JiDion controversy, claiming that by helping him get a reduced ban on Twitch, Blevins was supporting misogyny and harassment against women in the streaming community. However, Ninja and Jessica Blevins claim the Fortnite star sent no messages to his Twitch reps.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

Anys has been highly public about her interactions with Jessica and Ninja Blevins regarding the issue, and even posted clips of Ninja claiming he would have a word with his Twitch rep for JiDion on her Twitter profile. She has been keeping her community updated on the entire situation, sharing every new turn of events regarding this incident.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

imane 💜 @imane the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: https://t.co/RmNECoMdqR

imane 💜 @imane his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: https://t.co/3rPsBSew4l

It seems like Poki publicizing their conversations has struck the wrong chord with Ninja and Jessica Blevins, leading them to consider suing the OfflineTV star.

The entire incident has gotten the streaming community's attention, providing content for lots of streamers. In fact, Ludwig has shared a complete timeline and rundown of the entire controversy in his latest YouTube video.

The Pokimane-JiDion controversy was close to an end after JiDion apologized for his actions. However, now that Ninja and Jessica Blevins are involved as well, the controversy might last longer than it should have.

Edited by Saman