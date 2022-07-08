Nadeshot Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Valorant has been doing really well ever since its release in 2020. The game, which has just completed its two-year anniversary, has carved out a substantial niche for itself within the ranks of all the popular first-person tactical shooters out there.

Valorant has seen a lot of professional players leave their mark on the game. These players have amassed a huge fan following, all of whom are eager to set up similar configurations as their heroes to achieve winning results in the game.

How to achieve the same Valorant settings as Nadeshot in 2022

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag is a professional Valorant player who currently owns the esports team 100Thieves. His name is derived from a lethal move in Halo wherein a grenade is followed by a gunshot.

Haag's entry into the world of esports was with Halo, after which he transitioned into Call of Duty. He is a decorated individual in the gaming circuit, and also won the title of the best esports player at The Game Awards in 2014. He had a long stint with Optic Gaming from 2010-2016, serving as its captain from 2014-2015.

Although he has retired from the professional scene, Nadeshot can still stand his ground in Valorant, as seen in the clips he posts on social media.

That said, here are the settings he uses for the popular first-person shooter title.

What gear does Nadeshot use?

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

ZOWIE XL2540 Keyboard: Unknown

Unknown Mouse: Logitec Z Pro X Superlight

Logitec Z Pro X Superlight Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+

SteelSeries QcK+ Headset: JBL Quantum One

Nadeshot's in-game mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.2

0.2 eDPI: 160

160 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Nadeshot's Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Nadeshot's keybinds settings

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

The video settings used by Haag

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Graphics settings that ensure seamless gameplay

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X

MSAA 4X Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

These are all the settings used by Nadeshot while playing Valorant. As the owner of 100Thieves, Nadeshot has a lot of expectations from his team. However, despite being ranked 10th in North America, 100Thieves failed to make it to the Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2022: Copenhagen.

The upcoming VCT tournament is scheduled to commence on July 10, and will conclude on July 24. Though 100Thieves will not be a part of this tournament, 12 other teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

