Pokimane explains why she’s not going to S**tCamp 2022 but seemingly hints at a surprise appearance

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys explained why she wouldn't be attending S**tCamp 2022.

As she browsed through different subreddits on stream, a viewer by the name "RaidenEnjoyer" inquired:

"Why Poki not going to S**tCamp?"

The OfflineTV co-founder revealed that she intended to attend the event for a few days. However, she had a "bunch" of doctor appointments and other commitments during the same week.

"I'm trying to focus on my health": Pokimane on not attending S**tCamp 2022

At the one-hour mark of Pokimane's September 6 livestream, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer shed some light on why she would not be present at S**tCamp 2022:

"So I was not; I don't think I was going to go, as like, someone that was going to be there all week, but I was actually thinking of going for like, a day, or two.

The Twitch icon opened the Calendar app live on stream and highlighted the second week of September. She disclosed:

"Unfortunately, this week (September 5 to September 9), I have a bunch of doctor's appointments and things that I really need to do, and focus on."

Timestamp: 01:16:09

Pokimane expressed some of her concerns about traveling long distances:

"I think traveling to where it is. I don't think they know where it is, but you kind of need to travel. I think it would just like, really stress me out, and I'm trying to focus on my health a little bit. Make sure everything's okay. Yeah."

The discussion ended when the 26-year-old content creator appeared to hint at a surprise appearance at S**tCamp:

"You know, if for some reason, by like, the end of the week, I'm all Gucci, maybe I'll make a surprise appearance. Don't count on it, but that's where I'm at."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Fans on Pokimane's Twitch chat were initially saddened to hear that she would not be attending S**tCamp 2022. However, reactions shifted after she teased that she might be making a surprise appearance at the event.

Here's a snippet of the streamer's Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer revealing why she's not attending S**tCamp (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

S**tCamp 2022 kicked off earlier today, and many renowned Twitch streamers were in attendance, including Valkyrae, HasanAbi, Myth, Ludwig, Will Neff, and Erobb221.

Meanwhile, content creators such as xQc, Sodapoppin, Nmplol, and Pokelawls won't be attending the IRL streamer camp.

