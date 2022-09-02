“My break has given me a lot of clarity” - Pokimane explains why she took a break from livestreaming 

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys made her comeback on the streaming platform earlier today. Before hosting her livestream, however, she took to her main YouTube channel to upload a 14-minute video titled, "why I took a break + what's next for me."

In the video, Pokimane explained why she decided to take a break from livestreaming. She also disclosed the changes that she will implement to her streaming schedule in the coming days.

Pokimane began the video by saying that she wanted to express herself properly. She then disclosed:

"For a long time, I just wasn't 100% sure about how I felt. I just had a lot of feelings. But, my break has given me a lot of clarity, and so I figured, maybe it's time to kind of open that can of worms."

Exhaustion and burnout among many reasons why Pokimane took a break from streaming

In the video, Pokimane stated that she would list her reasons for taking a break from "least important" to "most important." She initially cited feeling exhausted and being burnt out as one of the reasons for her sabbatical from streaming.

The streamer then indicated that she was unaware of the extent to which she had been "putting off" self-care responsibilities. She explained:

"Decorating my new place, taking care of my stream room, which I'll show you guys soon. Even like, finding grocery stores nearby that you like. Getting into a good routine, with a gym nearby, that you like. Legit, like, the basic human things, I was not doing, and I was very much putting on the back burner."

At the six-minute mark, Pokimane said her desire to do more than "just streaming" was the most difficult part to explain:

"The most important part of this, and the thing that is also the most difficult for me to talk about, is honestly, just coming to terms with my evolving content desires. And what I mean by that is, I think my break really cemented within me, this feeling I have, to want to do a lot more than just streaming."

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol just uploaded a really important video on my main youtube channel.



it was difficult to film, so thank you to anyone who takes the time to watch it, and thank you for y’alls continued support. 🤍 just uploaded a really important video on my main youtube channel.it was difficult to film, so thank you to anyone who takes the time to watch it, and thank you for y’alls continued support. 🤍

The OfflineTV co-founder stated that she lacked the excitement and passion for gaming trends that gained popularity on Twitch:

"I've played almost every large, trendy game, and I hope it doesn't sound too big-headed for me to say, but nowadays, when I see things on Twitch, it kind of feels like, 'been there, done that.' Like, I'm not really excited or passionate about much, aside from like, generally chatting, connecting with people. IRL streaming is always fun, and there will always be games that capture my heart, here and there."

She also revealed that she enjoyed playing games off-stream:

"But, all in all, it feels like, I just don't really want to participate in the rat race that is streaming, to be honest. Oh, it's so hard for me to say that stuff, because I feel, I don't know, I just have this fear that people are going to be like, oh my god, I don't want to cry. Like, it's not that deep, but it is, but it's not!"

At the 11-minute mark, the Legacy Award winner discussed plans for her future Twitch streams:

"So, here's the fun part of the video, where I talk about what you can expect from me coming up. In regards to streaming, I don't know exactly what the frequency will be. It just feels surreal to say that, because in the past like, five, six years, I've had streaming schedules of six days per week, and then five, and then four, and now, it just feels really relieving to say like, I'll see you guys when I see you."

A pop-up then emerged in the video, stating that the content creator would "probably" be streaming two to three times per week.

Fans react to Pokimane's video address

The comments section under Pokimane's YouTube video had more than 1,900 fan reactions. The streamer pinned her own comment, asserting that she would not stop streaming and thanking Twitch for being "her home" for so many years.

Here are some relevant fan reactions to the video:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's video address (Image via Pokimane/YouTube)

Fans can now expect Pokimane to livestream at least twice a week. The Twitch star also intends to create more content for various social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

