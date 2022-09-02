“You did this for male validation!” - Pokimane reveals how a male peer reacted to her recent social media upload

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to livestreaming after taking a month-long hiatus.

While talking about her time off-stream, Imane mentioned that a male peer, with whom she was no longer friends, had an odd reaction upon viewing her recent social media posts.

After opening her Instagram profile to show which image the male colleague reacted to, the Moroccan-Canadian personality revealed:

"One mother flipper, dead a** was all up in my DMs, talking about, 'You did this for male validation!' Meh, meh, meh, meh!'"

On September 2, Pokimane hosted a six-hour comeback stream. She spent some time talking about her life and interacting with her viewers before playing popular titles like PlateUp! and Valorant with her buddies.

At the 30-minute mark, she watched her most recent YouTube video and claimed that comments made by certain people in her private messages "blew her mind." She said:

"Hold up. My head's... my head's ringing, and some of this s**t I've had people tell me in private blows my mind, man!"

Fans urged Pokimane to provide an example of someone who privately messaged her, and she responded:

"I'm like, 'Should I? I feel like should.' Should I say who, though? 'Can you give us an example?' Oh yes, I can! Oh yes, I can! Okay, I'll just say what, I won't say who, just yet. One motherf***ker, that I am obviously no longer friends with, when I posted, hold on."

The OfflineTV co-founder opened her Instagram handle and pointed to a photo of herself wearing a pink outfit. She remarked:

"This photo! This one. Like, I mean, I'm in my cute, pink suit. You know me, I'm a business woman! I love a good suit."

Pokimane revealed that a male peer DM'd her, claiming that she was seeking "male validation." The streamer then shared more details about her conversation with the individual:

"I was like, 'You tweet s**t out all the time for validation, too. 'And he's like, 'Oh, so you agree with me?' And I'm like, 'No! I'm pointing out the fact that we clearly don't see eye to eye.' And he dead a** said some s**t like, 'If I was your dad, I'd be disappointed.'"

The Los Angeles-based content creator burst out laughing as she recalled the exchange, and added:

"I never thought in my life, I would unironically, have a grown a** man, who's older than me, talking about, 'If I was your dad, I'd be disappointed.' Huh? And it made me realize that, what the f**k am I doing, to be existing an in industry, where people think that's normal! You think it's normal to talk to me like that? You think it's normal to talk about me like that? That's f***ing weird!"

Pokimane's streaming moment was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. It attracted well over 2,000 upvotes, with more than 460 fans present in the reply section. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

Pokimane is one of the most iconic personalities in the streaming world. She was among the first female content creators on Twitch to amass more than 11 million followers.

She also won the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards 2022 earlier this year.

