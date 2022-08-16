"This explains a lot" - Fans react to Valkyrae revealing she was a 'mega stoner'

During a recent stream, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed that she was a "mega stoner" and spoke about her experience smoking marijuana.

While conversing on the subject, the streamer revealed that she decided to quit the substance since she was prone to experiencing anxiety after smoking.

The two-minute-long clip featuring Valkyrae ended up getting lots of traction on YouTube, with several fans expressing unique reactions. One fan comment, in particular, was well-liked by numerous fans, and it said:

'Mega stoner' Valkyrae reveals she used to smoke a lot of weed

Rachell hosted an eight-hour-long livestream on August 15, teaming up with several prominent streaming figures such as Thomas "Sykkuno," Leslie "Fuslie," Nathan "Blaustoise," and Miyoung "Kkatamina" to play games.

While playing Valorant, the 100 Thieves co-owner's eye caught a message from a fan asking if she had ever smoked marijuana. The online starlet confirmed she used to smoke in the past and started the conversation by gleefully mentioning:

"Yeah, back in my day. We used to grow a couple of plants. I was a mega stoner, man! It was a very long time ago. A couple? Yeah, just a couple."

Some fans did not believe the internet sensation's claims and asked if she was referring to smoking in Grand Theft Auto 5. She replied:

"Nope, not in GTA, in IRL, real life."

Rachell's stated that she quit smoking the substance a long time ago and spoke a bit about her health condition:

"To be fair, okay, listen. Marijuana was illegal in Washington State way before everywhere else, and umm, I had my medication card because I had a pinched nerve where my scoliosis is. But I quit a long, long time ago."

Valkyrae continued:

"I was never high at work or school, ever! I had too much anxiety to do that. I don't know how people do that. It's ridiculous!"

Some viewers inquired as to why the content creator stopped smoking marijuana, and she provided the following reason:

"I quit because, at the time, I didn't like how lazy it made me. I also got the munchies, like, crazy! I would eat everything and anything to the point where my stomach was bursting. It was expensive too at the time, and also, it just clashed with what I was trying to do with my life. I wanted to be more driven and focused on work."

The conversation on the subject came to a close when Valkyrae stated that it was not hard for her to quit and said:

"And also, it got to the point where I would get high, it would be like a 50-50 chance where I would have a lot of anxiety, or would be really nice, and I didn't like the chance of it being anxiety. You know what I mean? Sometimes I would just have really bad trips, so I just like, I quit. I cold turkey, just quit. It wasn't even hard to quit."

Fans react to Valkyrae's clip

Some viewers stated that the content creator has talked about the experience several times:

Valkyrae is a former Twitch streamer who has been exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming over the past few years.

She is one of the most iconic personalities in the streaming world, known for her immaculate Valorant, Among Us, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Fortnite, and League of Legends gameplay.

