Does Valkyrae co-own 100 Thieves?

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" is currently one of the most successful and popular streamers in the content world, boasting over 3.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel.

Venturing out of her usual streaming space, however, the American YouTuber joined a popular esports organization, 100 Thieves, way back in October 2018. But does that mean Rae co-owns the massive esports organization? Let's find out.

Valkyrae is the first female co-owner of 100 Thieves

From launching her own merchandise to being the very first female co-owner of a gaming organization, Valkyrae has certainly come a long way. With that being said, the popular personality was the first female creator to join 100 Thieves in 2018, following her rise in popularity on YouTube and Instagram. She soon got promoted as the first female co-owner of 100 Thieves.

This means she is indeed one of the owners of the company, along with Nadeshot CourageJD, Scooter Braun, and Dan Gilbert.

Valkyrae on being a female 100 Thieves co-owner

It goes without saying that Valkyrae had to walk a long road to be where she is now. With years of hard work and passion directed towards gaming and streaming, the YouTuber managed to create a massive loyal fanbase for herself that has always been there for her.

In a video posted on YouTube, Valkyrae expressed how incredibly proud and grateful she is for everything, saying:

"Looking back, I just feel like it’s been such a long journey. And now being, not just a co-owner, but a female co-owner, like how did this even happen! It just feels like everything just played out so unbelievably well.... I feel very lucky and very fortunate to be in this position. I’m also very grateful because I feel I can be a very good role model, not just to our community but to females as well.”

About 100 Thieves

100 Thieves is a premier American lifestyle brand and esports organization founded back in 2017 by Matthew "Nadeshot" and Dan Gilbert in Los Angeles, California.

After Haag retired from the professional gameplay front, he founded 100 Thieves with a vision to create an organization for aspiring streamers and gamers to compete on a professional level in the esports industry across various games. Within a few years, teams under the 100 Thieves roster went on to win multiple major titles in titles like Fortnite and League of Legends.

The brand now boasts official merch and sponsorship deals associated with some of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry, like Drake. CashApp, Red Bull, and many others are also sponsors of the org.

While the number of individuals getting into gaming and pursuing it as their professional careers has continued to grow, the number of organizations involved in esports has seen an increase as well. And among them, 100 Thieves has been a prominent name, and it is expected to only extend its reach as the years go on.

