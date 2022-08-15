“To a point it's not even funny” - Tyler1 calls out League of Legends developers for not adding voice comms

During a recent livestream, League of Legends Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" reacted to the upcoming changes Riot Games has planned for the MOBA in the preseason update.

As the official video went on to discuss forthcoming improvements for the in-game communication system, Tyler1 assumed Riot Games was finally introducing the much-requested voice communication feature.

After Riot's Lead Designer Matthew "Riot Phroxzon" revealed that they were planning to add a better pinging system, the Twitch sensation felt baited by how the dev presented the news in the video. Tyler called out Riot Games by saying:

"Wait, there's no shot this piece of s**t just did that, by the way. Like, it's... it's to a point where it's not even funny! Like, you're just a piece of s**t just for saying that. Actually, like, that whole little bit."

Tyler1 reacts to League of Legends' Preseason 2023 update, provides his opinions on the addition of voice comms to the game

Riot Games laid out their plans for the upcoming preseason 2023 changes and divulged the new champions joining the game, overall gameplay updates, changes in the jungle, and the addition of Chemtech Drake.

At the 23-minute mark of the August 13 livestream, Tyler1 came across the updates planned for the in-game communication system. He immediately believed that Riot Games was finally adding voice comms to League of Legends and exclaimed:

"Wait, they're adding voice comms!"

Tyler's happiness started to fade when Riot Phroxzon said they were revamping and updating the ping system. The content creator rewinded a portion of the video during which the Lead Game Designer of League of Legends said the following:

"Our communication system is showing its age, especially in comparison to some of our other games, so we're giving it much-needed attention with new features that will make it easier to communicate with your team and walk away with the win."

Timestamp: 00:23:52

Tyler1 paused the developers' address midway through and stated that other Riot Games titles such as Valorant have voice comms:

"This whole bit. Okay, okay, like, Valorant and all that s**t, like, has voice chat. Voice chat. Look, he's kind of like a mini smirking, he knows he's going to be a b*stard live on air! Look into the camera face, piece of s**t! Look at him, he's like, 'They're going to love this!' Bro!"

The 26-year-old content creator continued to watch the preseason 2023 update video and said that some of the adjustments favored new players rather than being quality-of-life improvements. He said:

"I mean, that's noob-friendly. I don't think it's quality-of-life, to be honest."

Fans react to Tyler1's sentiments

Tyler's clip made an appearance on r/LivestreamFail, and more than 90 fans provided their take. Some Redditors wondered out loud as to why Riot Games has not added voice comms to League of Legends:

Others claimed that they would reinstall the MOBA if the developers decided to add the much-requested feature to the game:

Tyler1 is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, who mainly focuses on playing and honing his League of Legends skills. He has been streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform since 2016 and has more than five million followers on his channel.

