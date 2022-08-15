HasanAbi gets temporarily blocked on TikTok and calls out the platform's community guidelines

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at being temporarily blocked from the short-video sharing platform TikTok.
The streamer shared a screenshot of his TikTok account update, in which it was revealed that one of the videos he posted earlier this month was muted for allegedly violating community guidelines.
After the moderation team reviewed his appeal, they ended up removing the community guidelines violation and apologized to the political commentator for causing any inconvenience.
A week later, on August 14, the Twitch star was notified that he had been temporarily blocked from posting on TikTok due to multiple violations of the community guidelines and that his account would be reinstated on August 20.
HasanAbi did not appreciate the decision and vented on Twitter:
"TikTok is the dumbest f***ing social media platform. I am losing my f***ing mind with their community guidelines. Make it make sense to me please."
The Twitter community reacts to HasanAbi's rant about TikTok
Hasan is an active TikTok user and is known for watching and reacting to the most viral posts on the video-sharing platform.
His unexpected suspension from TikTok garnered a lot of buzz on Twitter, with hundreds of fans flocking to the comment section to share their thoughts.
Twitch streamer and former League of Legends development team member Blaustoise sarcastically stated that Hasan should mix in some dance moves and quirky trends:
Twitter user nana (@onigirlnanalol) explained that once a TikTok user's account gets struck a certain number of times, the platform automatically begins reviewing every video of theirs:
Some fans agreed with HasanAbi's stance on TikTok's community guidelines:
Community members mocked TikTok's apology for mistakenly muting the Twitch content creator's videos, which was followed by a week-long suspension:
Users shared a screenshot of Hasan's most recent TikTok post and pointed to an alert banner, stating that the streamer's content appeared to be "promoting violence:"
Another fan claimed to have had a Zoom discussion with a TikTok employee and stated that the team was aware of the platform's automated suspension issues:
Others suggested that HasanAbi censor his content on TikTok:
Hasan is one of the biggest Just Chatting content creators on Twitch. He began his online career in 2018. He currently has 2,140,283 followers and averages 33k viewers per stream.