"Beta male energy you give me" - Greekgodx and Myth have a heated argument on Twitter amid controversial OF takes

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" voiced yet another controversial opinion about women on OnlyFans. He published a take on Twitter, to which YouTube Gaming star Ali "Myth" responded. The back-and-forth between the internet personalities resulted in a heated exchange.

Exploring Greekgodx vs Myth argument on Twitter

Greekgodx shared a controversial view on the adult platform OnlyFans on July 23 by stating that women were okay with being objectified for money:

Dimitri @Greekgodx Fun fact Onlyfans shows that women are OK with being objectified if it’s for money! Fun fact Onlyfans shows that women are OK with being objectified if it’s for money! 💰

The tweet attracted a plethora of reactions due to its nature, and Fortnite sensation Myth did not shy away from calling out Dimitri's viewpoint:

Myth followed up by stating that he was not a fan of "loud men" spreading false generalizations as facts and asked his fans and followers to take a moment to reflect on the things that people present on the internet:

The strong textual exchange between the streamers did not stop here. Greekgodx sought to end the conversation by dissing the former Twitch streamer by saying that he "fell off" after the Fortnite saga, and the only thing that kept him relevant was his xQc impersonation:

After stating that Myth gave off a "beta male energy," the heated exchange between the content creators closed after Dimitri tweeted:

Dimitri @Greekgodx Man all these streamers leeching of me leave me alone and be gone. Man all these streamers leeching of me leave me alone and be gone.

Fans react to the streamers' argument

Greek's update saw a handful of fans positively reacting to his unconventional opinion:

Twitter user, Jack's (@Therellla) reply, in particular, attracted thousands of likes as he presented a two-point counterargument against the Twitch streamer's take:

b) theyre in full control of what gets shown. theres a different between using an image as power and degrading someone to just being said image. for someone who preaches about male body image, this is a huge L @Greekgodx a) onlyfans isnt only womenb) theyre in full control of what gets shown. theres a different between using an image as power and degrading someone to just being said image. for someone who preaches about male body image, this is a huge L @Greekgodx a) onlyfans isnt only womenb) theyre in full control of what gets shown. theres a different between using an image as power and degrading someone to just being said image. for someone who preaches about male body image, this is a huge L

Myth's tweet amassed more than 31k likes, and fans all around appreciated what he had to say:

Several Twitter users asserted that Greekgodx's thought process was negatively impacted by his exposure to Andrew Tate's controversial TikTok videos:

aaron @WElRDB @Myth_ bro is cooked in the brain after watching non stop Andrew tate tiktoks @Myth_ bro is cooked in the brain after watching non stop Andrew tate tiktoks

eli @trynafindpluto @WElRDB @Myth_ It wasn’t Andrew Tate tiktoks that’s made greek this way. Ever since he lost so much weight he’s gained most of that weight back in ego @WElRDB @Myth_ It wasn’t Andrew Tate tiktoks that’s made greek this way. Ever since he lost so much weight he’s gained most of that weight back in ego

Dobthony @Dobthony @Myth_ hHe watched too many Andrew Tate videos @Myth_ hHe watched too many Andrew Tate videos

Co-founder of Full Squad Gaming and a prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the entire tussle on his Twitter handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Myth calls out Greek for his strange take on OnlyFans girls “proving” that women are okay with being objectified for money



Greek fires back with a Fortnite joke. Myth calls out Greek for his strange take on OnlyFans girls “proving” that women are okay with being objectified for moneyGreek fires back with a Fortnite joke. https://t.co/aPE3Tvquqa

Some fans were shocked to see that Dimitri called Myth "irrelevant":

Tribe Gaming's Hawknest provided the following take on Greekgodx's recent content and behavior:

This kind of behavior makes total sense. @JakeSucky His value of relevance says a lot. And now that he’s as relevant as he’s ever been, while also speaking with no filter (after years and years of feeling suppressed by this industry. Which I also have strong feelings about)This kind of behavior makes total sense. @JakeSucky His value of relevance says a lot. And now that he’s as relevant as he’s ever been, while also speaking with no filter (after years and years of feeling suppressed by this industry. Which I also have strong feelings about)This kind of behavior makes total sense.

Twitter user Alex Be (@AlexBActive) felt that Myth's stance against the controversial streamer also generalized women:

Some fans wondered out loud about those who use the phrase "beta male energy" as a means to diss other people:

Capybara-Leninism @MaxThaK1ng @Wheezy__T @JakeSucky That’s not even the worst part….calling him “boy” is a racially charged pejorative. Greek may not know since he’s from Europe but damn that’s not a good look @Wheezy__T @JakeSucky That’s not even the worst part….calling him “boy” is a racially charged pejorative. Greek may not know since he’s from Europe but damn that’s not a good look

A user on Twitter shared screenshots of both YouTube channels to determine which one was performing better:

Swagheel @Swagheel @JakeSucky Atleast he made it to fell off... Guess who's channel is doing better 🤔 @JakeSucky Atleast he made it to fell off... Guess who's channel is doing better 🤔 https://t.co/MIS60FrAwq

Audience reaction to the controversy

TTV JoseSantanna @josesantanna97 @JakeSucky I’m gonna say it, I don’t think Greek is mentally well right now & could use a mate to help out @JakeSucky I’m gonna say it, I don’t think Greek is mentally well right now & could use a mate to help out

cocoa ☕️【vtuber】💌🍫 @cuppofcocoa @JakeSucky okay but @Myth_ actually popped off though, I never really watched him much but I have huge respect to him @JakeSucky okay but @Myth_ actually popped off though, I never really watched him much but I have huge respect to him

Hobshy 🚀 @hobshytv @JakeSucky Funny realization is Greek literally “made it” by being the beta male to tyler1 @JakeSucky Funny realization is Greek literally “made it” by being the beta male to tyler1

Due to his misogynistic and unorthodox outbursts, Dimitri has become one of the most controversial individuals on Twitch over the past month. His rants resulted in a three-day ban from Twitch, but that did not prevent him from expressing different provocative opinions on stream.

