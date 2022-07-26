"Beta male energy you give me" - Greekgodx and Myth have a heated argument on Twitter amid controversial OF takes

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" voiced yet another controversial opinion about women on OnlyFans. He published a take on Twitter, to which YouTube Gaming star Ali "Myth" responded. The back-and-forth between the internet personalities resulted in a heated exchange.
Exploring Greekgodx vs Myth argument on Twitter
Greekgodx shared a controversial view on the adult platform OnlyFans on July 23 by stating that women were okay with being objectified for money:
The tweet attracted a plethora of reactions due to its nature, and Fortnite sensation Myth did not shy away from calling out Dimitri's viewpoint:
Myth followed up by stating that he was not a fan of "loud men" spreading false generalizations as facts and asked his fans and followers to take a moment to reflect on the things that people present on the internet:
The strong textual exchange between the streamers did not stop here. Greekgodx sought to end the conversation by dissing the former Twitch streamer by saying that he "fell off" after the Fortnite saga, and the only thing that kept him relevant was his xQc impersonation:
After stating that Myth gave off a "beta male energy," the heated exchange between the content creators closed after Dimitri tweeted:
Fans react to the streamers' argument
Greek's update saw a handful of fans positively reacting to his unconventional opinion:
Twitter user, Jack's (@Therellla) reply, in particular, attracted thousands of likes as he presented a two-point counterargument against the Twitch streamer's take:
Myth's tweet amassed more than 31k likes, and fans all around appreciated what he had to say:
Several Twitter users asserted that Greekgodx's thought process was negatively impacted by his exposure to Andrew Tate's controversial TikTok videos:
Co-founder of Full Squad Gaming and a prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the entire tussle on his Twitter handle earlier today:
Some fans were shocked to see that Dimitri called Myth "irrelevant":
Tribe Gaming's Hawknest provided the following take on Greekgodx's recent content and behavior:
Twitter user Alex Be (@AlexBActive) felt that Myth's stance against the controversial streamer also generalized women:
Some fans wondered out loud about those who use the phrase "beta male energy" as a means to diss other people:
A user on Twitter shared screenshots of both YouTube channels to determine which one was performing better:
Audience reaction to the controversy
Due to his misogynistic and unorthodox outbursts, Dimitri has become one of the most controversial individuals on Twitch over the past month. His rants resulted in a three-day ban from Twitch, but that did not prevent him from expressing different provocative opinions on stream.