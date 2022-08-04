“Straight up the best chatter” - HasanAbi finds a diehard Pokimane fan in his Twitch chat

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" stumbled upon a viewer who seemed to be a diehard fan of streaming sensation Imane "Pokimane".

As Hasan was reacting to YouTube videos during a recent livestream, some fans in his chat room pointed to a user named Whimstaff, and a conversation on this particular Twitch viewer started.

While Hasan took a look at Whimstaff's Twitch profile, the streamer claimed that the viewer never used any other emoticon aside from Pokimane's subscriber-exclusive ones and praised them by saying:

"Straight up the best chatter."

HasanAbi names a hardcore Pokimane fan his best chatter

The political commentator hosted an eight-hour broadcast earlier today and spent most of the time reacting to trending videos and playing Stray during the final moments of the stream.

At the six-hour mark, he shed some light on a viral YouTube video during which Alex Jones made a segment on the popular Twitch streamer. While talking about it, a fan commented that:

"Whimstaff was in there spamming Poki emotes oh so long ago FeelsStrongMan (Twitch emote)."

The Twitch star took the opportunity to view Whimstaff's Twitch account and claimed that the user had not changed his gag, and for that, he respected them. He said:

"Where is he? This person, when is this from? When's the last time he spammed? Jesus Christ, he doesn't stop! 8/1/2022! Whimstaff, I don't think he has ever not used the Poki emote in my chat. Okay? And I'm telling you, he's in here like, all the time and non f***ing stop. Subbed for 35 months! Legendary!"

After reacting to some of the most recent messages posted by Whimstaff, HasanAbi labeled them as the "best chatter" and continued lauding them by saying:

"This person has never broken character. This is an ongoing bit that he is committed to."

Timestamp: 06:11:52

Fans suggested that the Los Angeles-based content creator should check out the Twitch user's profile. Upon opening the profile, HasanAbi was greeted with a ton of Pokimane's images, and the streamer read out loud the profile description:

"Queen of Twitch, Poki fancams, no, it's not ironic. My entire personality is based on my admiration for Pokimane. Sub to Poki now, yeah, I am a simp, studs idolizing miss Pokimane, game over."

Hilariously, Whimstaff posted a screenshot of HasanAbi's direct message to them, in which Hasan stated that he was keeping an eye on the Twitch user. Whimstaff called the direct message an "aggressive streamer threatens viewer."

HasanAbi burst out laughing and soon noted that he was Whimstaff's most-watched Twitch streamer and said:

"What the f**k! You turned up your most watched channel! I'm his number one channel! Oh! This b**ch crossed me out! Oh my god, dude, they have never broken character. They have never, ever broken character! Okay?"

The 31-year-old content creator then saw that Whimstaff had used Pokimane's emoticon known as "PokiW" more than 130,000 times, which left the political commentator amused.

Fans react to the streamer's moment

More than a handful of fans reacted to the streamer finding a diehard Pokimane viewer in his Twitch chat, with some claiming that Whimstaff is the one who started the infamous "Poki Raid" meme whenever Hasan raids any other content creator:

Redditors stated that they had heard of Whimstaff's name a lot but never clicked on their Twitch profile:

Here are some more fan reactions:

HasanAbi is one of the most well-known Just Chatting streamers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform and has more than 2.1 million followers on Twitch. He is also an avid gamer who has played several games such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Among Us, and Call of Duty: Warzone on stream.

