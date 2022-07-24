“I’m going long on MultiVersus” - HasanAbi praises the game and claims it is superior to any other Warner Bros. title

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer HasanAbi provided his thoughts on MultiVersus, the newest Warner Bros. game. He praised the title by stating that it's far superior to any other game made by the American entertainment company.

While watching LeBron James' official announcement video for the crossover fighting game, HasanAbi said:

"That's sick! Bro, I'm going long on MultiVersus and not because of the ad."

HasanAbi provides his take on Warner Bros. MultiVersus

Warner Bros. MultiVersus hosted its closed alpha testing earlier this month on July 16, and several Twitch streamers and content creators got together to try out the free-to-play franchise-crossover fighting game on stream. HasanAbi too joined the closed alpha test to learn the ropes of the upcoming fighting game.

During a recent stream earlier today, the political commentator spent the intital hours reacting to some of the trending videos and posts on the internet, and came across MultiVersus' official reveal trailer for LeBron James.

After watching the minute-long announcement clip, the internet personality stated that he would be "going long" into the game and said:

"Like, this game is... they did it. They finally did like an IP play that is actually fun to play."

Timestamp: 00:56:55

Hasan claimed that the fighting game was "infinitely better" than other games made and produced by Warner Bros.:

"Like, this is infinitely better than 90% of the content that Warner Bros. have put out in the past couple of years, where all of their f***ing content is... is so, like, all their content is basically an IP flex overall."

Commenting on the characters in the game, he said:

"Whereas this one is IP flex but also, at the same time, it's also fun to play. Yeah, the characters are good, it's smooth as f**k to play, I like how much characters feel unique and personal. Yeah, it's not like... I don't know man."

Several fans suggested that the Twitch star should try out Nintendo's Super Smash Bros., and the latter's response was:

"I've never played Smash. I've played Smash one time and like, the input delay f***ked me up a little bit, and it was just, like, really busy..."

The conversation on the topic came to an abrubt end after Hasan took a look at hip-hop icon Drake's recent controversial Instagram story.

Fans react to HasanAbi's opinions

The streamer's Twitch chat was bustling with fan reactions. While some fans agreed with the streamer's sentiments, others stated that MultiVersus is just a reskinned version of Super Smash Bros.:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's opinions (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

HasanAbi is one of the most well-known Just Chatting streamers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He is also an avid gamer who has played several gaming titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Among Us, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Rust on stream.

