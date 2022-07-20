"Buying a TwitchCon pass is same as buying an overpriced zoo ticket" - xQc provides his take on TwitchCon pass

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" spiced up his recent livestream as he decided to rank various subscribers' exclusive badges on a tier list.

While he was at it, a viewer requested that he rank some of the TwitchCon badges on the tier list, but the Twitch star declined the request immediately. He then provided his opinion on the TwitchCon pass by comparing it with a zoo ticket:

"Okay, okay, okay, buying a TwitchCon pass is the same as buying a overpriced zoo ticket. Okay?"

xQc shares some strong opinions on TwitchCon passes and badges

During the initial hours of his most recent broadcast, the 27-year-old gamer reacted to viral videos on various subreddits and ranked his subscriber-only Twitch badges on a new tier list.

Canter, a Twitch viewer, was shocked to see that the badge they were sporting (a 2.5-year-old subscriber) was ranked in the same tier as the channel moderator's badge.

After reading the fan's message, Felix took a look at their chat logs and read out one of the messages that they had posted a while back:

"What about TwitchCon badges?"

xQc's initial response to the viewer's question was:

"Illness."

Timestamp: 02:20:00

He continued further by saying that buying a TwitchCon pass is the same as buying an overpriced zoo ticket. The former Overwatch pro justified his stance by saying:

"You see the goblins online, you're probably going to watch goblins in real life from a closer range. You want to... you want to be able to observe the absolute degenerate species from closer! That's ill! What else do you want to f***ing know, man? What else do you want to know?"

After a few seconds of silence, Felix reflected upon the strong opinions he presented and concluded the conversation:

"Actually, now that I think about it, it's kind of based. It's not ill, it's kind of based if you think about it. It's kind of based. In order for your life to feel more fulfilling like it's worth more, sometimes you have to go observe the degenerate species sometimes. True, you have to go see what it's like to be an absolute failure. You have to get close to the dumb f***k."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The streamer's clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, which featured a handful of fan reactions. Here are some of the most relevant comments from the subreddit post:

xQc is currently the biggest English-speaking content creator on Twitch and has more than 10.9 million followers, averaging 64k viewers per stream.

