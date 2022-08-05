“Who hacks in a children’s iPad game for attention?” - Sykkuno goes off on viewers stream sniping in Roblox

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted a gaming broadcast earlier today, teaming up with his friends Leslie "Fuslie", LilyPichu, and Miyoung. After playing some Fall Guys rounds, the streamers desired a change of pace and began playing Roblox.

While competing in an obstacle-based round, Sykkuno came across a stream sniper who was seemingly hacking their way to annoy and disrupt the former Twitch streamer's playthrough.

Fans present in his chat room did not take a liking to the hacker's shenanigans, and Sykkuno called out the streamer sniper who resorted to hacking on a platform like Roblox by saying:

"They're literally hacking in a children's iPad game! It's kind of weird but... I mean, I'm just saying, who hacks in a children's iPad game for attention? It is weird!"

Sykkuno expresses his dislike for stream snipers hacking in Roblox

Thomas hosted a four-hour-long gaming broadcast on August 5, and during the latter half of the stream, he and his friends played several unique Roblox games.

At the three-hour mark, the streamer played a three-minute long mini-game that required him to have perfect eye-hand coordination and press the relevant buttons at perfect timings that appeared on-screen.

Sykkuno, unfortunately, lost the round after a player named loser_gang began flying around to disrupt the streamer's gameplay. Fans present in his chat room started calling out the hackers' antics, to which the Las Vegas native replied by saying:

"Loser_gang is disgusting! Just ignore him, guys. It's just one of those snipers trying to get attention. It's weird that they are doing it, but, I mean, what can you do, you know?"

Sykkuno took a jab at the stream sniper and added:

"All I can say is, their name is pretty accurate, but, I mean, they're literally hacking to do that, but what can you do again? Yeah, they're just hacking for attention, we just got to ignore that, I think. But I will definitely say they named themselves correctly."

Timestamp: 03:02:02

Miyoung and Fulsie started to chuckle after hearing what Thomas had to say, with Fuslie thoroughly enjoying the "toxic" side of the latter. She said:

"Toxic Sykkuno, yes!"

The 30-year-old content creator clarified that he was not flaming the stream snipers, but rather, he was just pointing out how blatantly they were hacking in-game and stated:

"I'm not even flaming them. I'm literally just saying exactly what they're doing. It sounds like I'm flaming because it's really weird to do that, but it's not like I'm insulting them. I'm just saying what they're doing, and if it sounds like an insult, maybe they should stop doing it or something."

The conversation on the topic concluded when the YouTube Gaming streamer said:

"It's not even like I'm flaming them, I'm just repeating what they're doing, so it's just how it goes."

Fans react to the streamer's stance

Fans in the YouTube comments section agreed with the streamer's perspective, with several fans mentioning that the YouTuber was not being toxic as he was stating the facts:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's stance 1/2 (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's stance 2/2 (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most wholesome and soft-spoken content creators in the streaming world, and it is pretty uncommon for him to express relatively strong sentiments about anyone interfering with his gameplay.

