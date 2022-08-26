“Every superhero game has been s**t” - Sodapoppin reacts to Gotham Knights’ trailer, provides his take on superhero games genre

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" watched the entire Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 during a recent livestream and provided his take on several titles revealed.

Geoff Keighley showcased the WB Games Montréal's highly anticipated Gotham Knights during the show, and Sodapoppin’s immediate reaction was to predict that the title would "be bad." He stated:

"I want to bet that this is going to be bad. Every superhero game has been s**t, probably will always be s**t.

Sodapoppin provides a polarizing opinion on the superhero genre of games

The Twitch sensation is an avid gamer who does not miss the opportunity to react to some of the most popular gaming conferences held throughout the year. So was the case during his August 25 livestream, as he dedicated the initial few hours to watching the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

After two hours of watching the event, it was finally time to learn what Gotham Knights had in store. Before the trailer started, Chance appeared skeptical and wanted to bet that the DC superhero game would be "bad."

Timestamp: 01:51:56

As the story trailer began to play, the OTK co-owner remarked that despite having a large budget to work with, the superhero genre of games lacked passion. He stated:

"It just has a bunch of money behind it and zero passion!"

Fans present in the Twitch chat disagreed with the streamer's opinion and asked for his thoughts on Marvel's Spider-Man series. Despite his praise for Spider-Man, Sodapoppin claimed that "all the new" superhero games would fall short of expectations:

"'Spider-Man?' Spider-Man's... all the new ones are going to suck a**, though. Actually, no, Spider-Man might be good. All the ones coming from now, bad! Unless they pay me a bunch, I'll plan."

Chance's criticisms of the game were short-lived, as he later backtracked from his initial statements and asserted that Gotham Knights' environment and setting were similar to that of Arkham Knights':

"Hey, this might actually be good. It's got like an Arkham Knight feel to it, and that's a good game. F**k!"

The discussion on the topic came to an end when Sodapoppin added:

"I haven't seen a lot of gameplay yet. Okay."

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

Fans in the streamer's Twitch chat showcased a variety of reactions. While some viewers agreed with the streamer, others argued that superhero games such as the Batman Arkham series and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy were great. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat's reaction:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's polarizing opinion on superhero games (Image via Sodapoppin/Twitch)

Gotham Knights' latest reveal was met with a lot of positive reactions. The game's release has been changed, as it is now planned to launch on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

