“People that are receiving carries” - Sodapoppin comments on Asmongold’s recent World of Warcraft ban and speculates on the reason for it

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" has reacted to the recent World of Warcraft ban that was handed to fellow content creator Zack "Asmongold" for allegedly partaking in real money transactions (RMT).

Sodapoppin found the entire ordeal to be "very funny." He claimed that Blizzard Entertainment issues a wave of suspensions every year and uses an algorithm to issue the bans. He said:

"Okay, so Blizzard... I find this very funny. Asmon got banned, I know. So, every single like, I want to say once a year, they (Blizzard) do a massive ban, and they do it like, through an algorithm, I guess, right, and they do it to ban a lot of PvPers, like people that are selling carries and people that are receiving carries."

Yesterday, Asmongold took to his main YouTube channel to reveal that he was issued a month-long suspension from World of Warcraft. He then provided some insight into his situation and read the official email received from Blizzard Entertainment out loud. He said:

"I'm going to read the email, 'Blizzard Entertainment, account action notification. Suspended until September 13. This account has been suspended because it was advertising or actively participating in the purchase or sale of in-game PvE or PvP achievements, progression, or rewards in exchange for real money currency.'"

A few hours later, the Twitch sensation's suspension was lifted. He logged into the game to verify that prestigious accolades like mounts, titles, and achievements were not removed from his account.

The next day, on August 17, Sodapoppin provided his take on Asmongold's situation and asked his viewers if they were aware of it:

"Banned from WoW... oh! Did y'all hear about about what happened in World of Warcraft? Some of you probably did."

The One True King (OTK) co-owner claimed that Blizzard Entertainment issues algorithm-based suspensions to PvP players in World of Warcraft once every year. He explained that people who sell ranked carries usually get a six-month ban, whereas people who receive carries are banned for one month:

"People that sell carries get a six-month ban, and people that receive carries get a one month ban. Right, and of course, some people get caught in the cross-fire, not a lot, but some people definitely get like, you know, innocently banned."

Timestamp: 00:31:54

Sodapoppin burst out laughing after seeing that Asmongold was banned for a month and stated:

"And I find it very funny that Asmon got banned for a month, and not six months. It's pure... it's almost..."

When viewers pointed out that Asmongold was swiftly unbanned, Sodapoppin said:

"'He's unbanned now already'. Yeah, I know. Obviously he didn't, you know, f***ing pay for a carry or do anything against the ToS (Terms of Service), but the way it detects it is hilarious to me."

The discussion came to a close when Sodapoppin speculated on how the algorithm determines which player to suspend from the game:

"Okay, so the way it probably works is like, if you're a high-rated player and you're constantly playing with low-rated players, and the low-rated players you're queueing with are getting the ratings that they don't normally receive, right? It would detect you as someone selling carries."

He added:

"But that could just be you being a big streamer, playing with viewers, playing with random people, not selling anything. Right?"

Sodapoppin is a well-known World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch. He is a former rank one Feral Druid player who has won multiple Gladiator titles during his gaming career.

